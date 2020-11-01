Your Horoscope This Week



Sometimes it’s better to leave things unsaid. We may have to bite our tongues on Sunday when a retrograde Mercury forms a square against rule-making Saturn. It’ll be work to collect our thoughts as these planets clash, but worth it to avoid any misunderstandings.



We’re ready to get things moving in the right direction again on Tuesday, as Mercury stations direct in social Libra. We’ll welcome the clarity and ease — but we’ll still have to be careful with our words and avoid jumping into new projects until November 19, when Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow or retroshade concludes.



On Tuesday, flirtatious Venus creates a challenging quincunx with dynamic Uranus. We’ll be drawn to excitement — verging on drama. We’ll have to be on the lookout for people who may not have your best interests at heart, and be wary of our own tendency to push out loved ones away. The transit offers us an opportunity to practice talking through our feelings and allowing ourselves to become more flexible.



A forward-moving Mercury forms a square against Saturn for the second time this week on Friday. We’ll have to take what we learned on Sunday, during the first passing of this transit, and work to become more mindful of our impact on others.



We’re pulled between our egos and our ambitions on Saturday, when the Sun makes a quincunx with fiery Mars. Translation: What we think we want isn’t what we need. The true key to fulfillment during this transit is by focusing on how we can help out others.





March 21 to April 19





Are you ready to go with your gut, Aries? It's easier for you to make decisions starting Tuesday, when routine-ruling Mercury stations direct in fair-minded Libra. Take your time getting back into your schedule as the messenger planet builds up momentum through his post-retrograde shadow period , which ends on November 19. Try not to take work so seriously on Friday as habit-minded Mercury forms a square against career-ruling Saturn. It's okay to make mistakes, as long as you learn from them. Brush your shoulders off and keep a positive attitude during this challenging transit. Your pleasure-seeking Sun moves through your 8th house of transformation, mystery, and dramatic change on Saturday and makes a quincunx with ruling Mars creating a disconnect between your need for depth and your sense of self. Meditate on how you can separate yourself from your ambitions to see clearly through this transit.

April 20 to May 20





Are you gaining confidence in managing your money, Taurus? On Tuesday, financial-ruling Mercury stations direct in Libra on Tuesday, putting you up for the challenge of learning new budgeting lessons. But continue to err on the side of caution with your hard-earned cash during

Are you gaining confidence in managing your money, Taurus? On Tuesday, financial-ruling Mercury stations direct in Libra on Tuesday, putting you up for the challenge of learning new budgeting lessons. But continue to err on the side of caution with your hard-earned cash during Mercury’s post-retrograde period , through November 19. Ruling Venus creates a challenging quincunx with status-minded Uranus on Tuesday, tempting you to apply for a new job at a more risky company or to begin an entrepreneurial venture. Think on the move, and see how you feel after this transit has passed before making any life-changing decisions. Your needs and your ideals may not match up on Friday, as materialistic Mercury forms a square against intelligent Saturn. Strive to find a happy medium, and seek out sustainable options and shop with a mindful attitude. More

May 21 to June 20





How do you handle clashing opinions, Gemini? You may need to manage some challenging conversations on Sunday when ruling

How do you handle clashing opinions, Gemini? You may need to manage some challenging conversations on Sunday when ruling Mercury in retrograde forms a square against rule-making Saturn. Focus on listening with compassion; most people just want to be heard. If possible, tuck yourself away to focus on a solo project that needs your attention. You’re ready for a more relaxed atmosphere starting Tuesday, as ruling Mercury stations direct in social Libra. Try not to push yourself too hard as you settle back into your usual schedule, as Mercury’s retroshade period lasts until November 19. You’re feeling wiser and more competent on Friday, ready to handle any challenge that crosses your path as dominant Mercury forms a second square against responsible Saturn. You may notice themes from Sunday’s square that bubble up again, so be ready to handle them with grace and gentleness. More

