Your Horoscope This Week



There's a strange feeling of magic in the air on Monday, when charming Venus forms a trine with warrior Mars in retrograde. We're feeling more attractive and inspired as these two planets complement each other — this transit encourages us to become more social and rediscover our sexual energies. Channel this positive spirit into your artistic side, and see what you're able to create. It's been a long journey for our sense of self-esteem and progress, but we're ready to move forward on Tuesday, when strict Saturn stations direct in dedicated Capricorn. The ringed planet has helped us to make new rules for our lives during his retrograde path, which he’s been traveling since May. Consider how far you've come with hard work, and enjoy a little support from Saturn as you forge ahead. Ego-focused Mars in retrograde creates a square with commanding Saturn on Tuesday as well. It could be challenging to muster up enthusiasm during this transit, especially when in the presence of authority figures. Keep your schedule simple and stick to working solo if it's possible for you. A feeling of power and excitement washes over us on Thursday, as the emotion-ruling Moon waxes full in energetic Aries at 5:05 p.m. EST. Balance this powerful energy by directing your attention towards your partnerships and relationships. We continue to express our love through acts of service starting Friday, when romantic Venus makes her way into organized and reliable Virgo. If you're in a relationship, this transit could express itself through a new attitude towards shared responsibilities, or even bringing your connection to the next level. Ensure that you're ready to communicate your desires instead of just hinting at them during this transit.



View photos Aries

March 21 to April 19





It's time to tap into your potential, Aries. You're ready to begin a new career journey starting Tuesday, when status-ruling Saturn stations direct in hard-working Capricorn. Use the new rules you've created for yourself when the ringed planet went retrograde back in May — you've got everything you need to succeed. Be careful not to butt heads with colleagues on Tuesday, as ruling Mars in retrograde creates a square with professional Saturn. You need to know when to pick your battles as these planets clash. You could be inspired to tackle your files and finances starting Friday, as money-ruling Venus makes her way into organized Virgo. Use this helpful transit to









It's time to tap into your potential, Aries. You're ready to begin a new career journey starting Tuesday, when status-ruling Saturn stations direct in hard-working Capricorn. Use the new rules you've created for yourself when the ringed planet went retrograde back in May — you've got everything you need to succeed. Be careful not to butt heads with colleagues on Tuesday, as ruling Mars in retrograde creates a square with professional Saturn. You need to know when to pick your battles as these planets clash. You could be inspired to tackle your files and finances starting Friday, as money-ruling Venus makes her way into organized Virgo. Use this helpful transit to make sense of your paperwork or budget , as your attention to detail is improved. More

View photos Taurus

April 20 to May 20





Get ready to soak up information like a sponge, Taurus. You could gather a wealth of information starting Tuesday, when education-ruling Saturn stations direct in disciplined Capricorn. It's easier for you to retain knowledge as the ringed planet moves forward; make a list of the things you'd like to learn. Protect your sweet spirit and avoid getting caught in any dead-end conversations on Tuesday, as inner growth-ruling Mars in retrograde creates a square with intellectual Saturn. It can be difficult for us to understand differing points of view, especially during this combative transit. It may be a good idea to table your thoughts and revisit the topic when you've got a cooler head. It's a breeze to get organized starting Friday, as routine-ruling Venus makes her way into meticulous Virgo. Your new laser focus will come in handy as you prioritize your responsibilities. Now, you'll have to decide how you'll









Get ready to soak up information like a sponge, Taurus. You could gather a wealth of information starting Tuesday, when education-ruling Saturn stations direct in disciplined Capricorn. It's easier for you to retain knowledge as the ringed planet moves forward; make a list of the things you'd like to learn. Protect your sweet spirit and avoid getting caught in any dead-end conversations on Tuesday, as inner growth-ruling Mars in retrograde creates a square with intellectual Saturn. It can be difficult for us to understand differing points of view, especially during this combative transit. It may be a good idea to table your thoughts and revisit the topic when you've got a cooler head. It's a breeze to get organized starting Friday, as routine-ruling Venus makes her way into meticulous Virgo. Your new laser focus will come in handy as you prioritize your responsibilities. Now, you'll have to decide how you'll spend all this extra time you've earned. More

View photos Gemini

May 21 to June 20





Learn to trust your intuition, Gemini. It's time for you to embark on a new path starting Tuesday when rule-making Saturn stations direct in hard-working Capricorn. This transit encourages you to become more self-reliant and confident — it's time to take the lead. Be careful with your words on Tuesday, as self-consuming Mars in retrograde creates a square with strict Saturn. You may feel that people are easily agitated, so do your best to keep the peace with a calm attitude. You're blessed with abundance on Thursday when your money-ruling









Learn to trust your intuition, Gemini. It's time for you to embark on a new path starting Tuesday when rule-making Saturn stations direct in hard-working Capricorn. This transit encourages you to become more self-reliant and confident — it's time to take the lead. Be careful with your words on Tuesday, as self-consuming Mars in retrograde creates a square with strict Saturn. You may feel that people are easily agitated, so do your best to keep the peace with a calm attitude. You're blessed with abundance on Thursday when your money-ruling Moon waxes full in enthusiastic Aries. Use this transit to be thankful for your blessings, and share the wealth where you can. More

Story continues