Your Horoscope This Week



Take the path of least resistance on Monday, as messenger Mercury forms a square against powerful Pluto. While we may be in the mood to get to the bottom of things, we'll be better off staying open and trying to avoid debate. We’re ready to enjoy more open-minded thinking starting Tuesday, when the Sun makes his way into fair-minded Libra. This is also an excellent time to reach out to friends. On Wednesday, though, chatty Mercury creates a square against rule-making Saturn in retrograde. It can be difficult to express ideas with clarity as these planets work against each other. So it's a good day to take time to ourselves, and use the transit to build ourselves up with self-acceptance and love. At around 9:54 p.m. EST on Wednesday, the Moon waxes into her first quarter in hard-working Capricorn. Our motivation will be sky-high, but we should avoid pushing ourselves or others too hard to accomplish our goals. This time is best spent organizing and considering blind spots that we might overlook. Take it slow and steady on Thursday, as quick-thinking Mercury opposes ambitious Mars. This impatient transit could cause more harm if we aren’t acting with care. We'll have to muster up all of the patience we possess — but we should be able to move through this challenging transit with grace.





View photos Aries

March 21 to April 19





It’s time to reach out, Aries. You’re encouraged to get social starting Tuesday, as the pleasure-seeking Sun enters your













It’s time to reach out, Aries. You’re encouraged to get social starting Tuesday, as the pleasure-seeking Sun enters your 7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business . If you’ve been working on an exciting idea, your trusted inner circle could help you make big moves. Be careful not to work against yourself on Wednesday, when routine-ruling Mercury creates a square against status-minded Saturn in retrograde. Take your time as you get through your to-dos, and focus on quality over quantity. In fact, instead of, say going on a cleaning rampage on Wednesday, make a list of what you’d like to accomplish. The domestic-ruling Moon waxes into her first quarter in Capricorn on this day, enabling you to make a plan of attack that’s more suited to your schedule. More

View photos Taurus

April 20 to May 20





How do you handle a difference of opinion, Taurus? Your priorities may be called into question on Monday, when materialistic Mercury forms a square against













How do you handle a difference of opinion, Taurus? Your priorities may be called into question on Monday, when materialistic Mercury forms a square against passionate Pluto in retrograde . It’s best advised to steer yourself away from difficult conversations to avoid being misunderstood by your loved ones. Wait until you can adequately collect your thoughts to express your point of view. Your attention shifts to caring for your well-being beginning Tuesday, when the domestic-ruling Sun lights up your 6th house of health, order, and service. Carve out space in your home to start a morning meditation, and engage in a few cleansing stretches before you begin your day. Be mindful of how you react to others regarding financial conversations on Thursday, when money-minded Mercury opposes inner growth-ruling Mars in retrograde. Avoid knee-jerk reactions, and do your best to listen carefully before offering your opinion. More

View photos Gemini

May 21 to June 20





Prepare yourself for curveballs, Gemini. You may need to work on your flexibility on Monday, when ruling Mercury forms a square against routine-ruling Pluto in retrograde. When in doubt, explore new options, and seek out the simplest solution. Get ready to use your beautiful brain for artistic endeavors starting Tuesday, when the Sun illuminates your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance. You’ll be bursting with new ideas, so take every opportunity to make new things, and seek inspiration. Your mind may redirect its thinking to financial matters on Wednesday when the money ruling Moon waxes into her first quarter in













Prepare yourself for curveballs, Gemini. You may need to work on your flexibility on Monday, when ruling Mercury forms a square against routine-ruling Pluto in retrograde. When in doubt, explore new options, and seek out the simplest solution. Get ready to use your beautiful brain for artistic endeavors starting Tuesday, when the Sun illuminates your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance. You’ll be bursting with new ideas, so take every opportunity to make new things, and seek inspiration. Your mind may redirect its thinking to financial matters on Wednesday when the money ruling Moon waxes into her first quarter in Capricorn . Instead of stressing out about what you need to achieve, make a quick list of your top priorities, and in what order you need to take care of them. Making a plan will help you to achieve your goals. More

View photos Cancer

June 21 to July 22





Get ready to settle into your happy place, Cancer. On Tuesday, the materialistic-ruling Sun highlights your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations. Use this beautiful transit to make DIY adjustments to your space, enjoy old memories, and fix broken things. You may feel as though you need to get everything done at once on Wednesday — but be kind yourself. The ruling Moon waxes into her first quarter in determined Capricorn, creating a need for accomplishment. Calm your nerves and make a plan that helps you to simplify your life during this













Get ready to settle into your happy place, Cancer. On Tuesday, the materialistic-ruling Sun highlights your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations. Use this beautiful transit to make DIY adjustments to your space, enjoy old memories, and fix broken things. You may feel as though you need to get everything done at once on Wednesday — but be kind yourself. The ruling Moon waxes into her first quarter in determined Capricorn, creating a need for accomplishment. Calm your nerves and make a plan that helps you to simplify your life during this excitable moon phase . Are you feeling conflicted about your purpose? Take a moment to relax your thoughts regarding your work on Thursday, when inner growth-ruling Mercury opposes career-conscious Mars in retrograde. Be realistic about your choices, and consider making small changes to redirect your course. More

Story continues