Your Horoscope This Week

Take the path of least resistance on Monday, as messenger Mercury forms a square against powerful Pluto. While we may be in the mood to get to the bottom of things, we'll be better off staying open and trying to avoid debate. We’re ready to enjoy more open-minded thinking starting Tuesday, when the Sun makes his way into fair-minded Libra. This is also an excellent time to reach out to friends. On Wednesday, though, chatty Mercury creates a square against rule-making Saturn in retrograde. It can be difficult to express ideas with clarity as these planets work against each other. So it's a good day to take time to ourselves, and use the transit to build ourselves up with self-acceptance and love. At around 9:54 p.m. EST on Wednesday, the Moon waxes into her first quarter in hard-working Capricorn. Our motivation will be sky-high, but we should avoid pushing ourselves or others too hard to accomplish our goals. This time is best spent organizing and considering blind spots that we might overlook. Take it slow and steady on Thursday, as quick-thinking Mercury opposes ambitious Mars. This impatient transit could cause more harm if we aren’t acting with care. We'll have to muster up all of the patience we possess — but we should be able to move through this challenging transit with grace. Aries March 21 to April 19
It’s time to reach out, Aries. You’re encouraged to get social starting Tuesday, as the pleasure-seeking Sun enters your
7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business
. If you’ve been working on an exciting idea, your trusted inner circle could help you make big moves. Be careful not to work against yourself on Wednesday, when routine-ruling Mercury creates a square against status-minded Saturn in retrograde. Take your time as you get through your to-dos, and focus on quality over quantity. In fact, instead of, say going on a cleaning rampage on Wednesday, make a list of what you’d like to accomplish. The domestic-ruling Moon waxes into her first quarter in Capricorn on this day, enabling you to make a plan of attack that’s more suited to your schedule.
How do you handle a difference of opinion, Taurus? Your priorities may be called into question on Monday, when materialistic Mercury forms a square against
passionate Pluto in retrograde
. It’s best advised to steer yourself away from difficult conversations to avoid being misunderstood by your loved ones. Wait until you can adequately collect your thoughts to express your point of view. Your attention shifts to caring for your well-being beginning Tuesday, when the domestic-ruling Sun lights up your 6th house of health, order, and service. Carve out space in your home to start a morning meditation, and engage in a few cleansing stretches before you begin your day. Be mindful of how you react to others regarding financial conversations on Thursday, when money-minded Mercury opposes inner growth-ruling Mars in retrograde. Avoid knee-jerk reactions, and do your best to listen carefully before offering your opinion.
Prepare yourself for curveballs, Gemini. You may need to work on your flexibility on Monday, when ruling Mercury forms a square against routine-ruling Pluto in retrograde. When in doubt, explore new options, and seek out the simplest solution. Get ready to use your beautiful brain for artistic endeavors starting Tuesday, when the Sun illuminates your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance. You’ll be bursting with new ideas, so take every opportunity to make new things, and seek inspiration. Your mind may redirect its thinking to financial matters on Wednesday when the money ruling Moon waxes into her first quarter in
Capricorn
. Instead of stressing out about what you need to achieve, make a quick list of your top priorities, and in what order you need to take care of them. Making a plan will help you to achieve your goals.
Get ready to settle into your happy place, Cancer. On Tuesday, the materialistic-ruling Sun highlights your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations. Use this beautiful transit to make DIY adjustments to your space, enjoy old memories, and fix broken things. You may feel as though you need to get everything done at once on Wednesday — but be kind yourself. The ruling Moon waxes into her first quarter in determined Capricorn, creating a need for accomplishment. Calm your nerves and make a plan that helps you to simplify your life during this
excitable moon phase
. Are you feeling conflicted about your purpose? Take a moment to relax your thoughts regarding your work on Thursday, when inner growth-ruling Mercury opposes career-conscious Mars in retrograde. Be realistic about your choices, and consider making small changes to redirect your course.
Are you having difficulty seeing eye-to-eye with loved ones, Leo? Try to let go of your ego when discussing money matters on Monday, when materialistic Mercury forms a square against domestic-ruling Pluto in retrograde. Be ready to hear others out before making any significant decisions regarding your home. You’ll be prepared to express your point of view more clearly beginning Tuesday, when the ruling Sun lights your 3rd house of communication, thought, and community. Find time to feed your brain, and invest your energy into seeking out people who encourage your creative spirit. You may feel weighed down by superficial problems on Wednesday when materialistic Mercury creates a square against
routine-ruling Saturn in retrograde
. Free yourself from negative thinking by taking a break in nature, and focus on nurturing your body.
Are you ready to enjoy a little organization, Virgo? Your mind is best suited to taking care of material matters starting Tuesday, when the Sun moves into your 2nd house of finances, values, and possessions. Steer away from mixing business with pleasure on Wednesday, when career-ruling Mercury creates a square against leisure-loving Saturn in retrograde. It could be easy to get your wires crossed as these planets clash, so try to work alone during this challenging transit. If you’re in a relationship, you may need to practice extra patience with your loved one on Thursday, when ruling Mercury opposes sensual Mars in retrograde. If you play your cards right, you could end up having a passionate night — make sure that you’ve got
a safe word
. Single? Be gentle with yourself and others during this challenging transit. Try not to fly off the handle or waste your energy on trivial matters.
Get ready to celebrate your season, Libra. On Tuesday, the Sun shines on your 1st house of self, first impressions, and appearance, magnifying your best qualities. Enjoy soaking up the attention and love during this social transit. Your priorities shift towards career concerns on Wednesday evening, when the status-minded Moon waxes into her first quarter in determined Capricorn. Instead of letting your mind race, use this stimulating transit to catalog what you’d like to accomplish for yourself next week when the
career-ruling Moon waxes full
on October 1. Center yourself on Thursday, in preparation for inner growth-ruling Mercury’s opposition with passionate Mars in retrograde. Take care of your hidden self by focusing your energy towards strengthening your beliefs, and avoid engaging in challenging conversations. It’s difficult for us to hear each other when these planets oppose each other.
Pick your battles wisely, Scorpio. Be mindful of where you spend your energy on Monday, as communicative Mercury forms a square against ruling Pluto in retrograde. Even the most rational ideas will fall on deaf ears, so you should hang back when tempted with a debate. You’re encouraged to nurture your hidden-self starting Tuesday, when the status-minded Sun illuminates your 12th house of inner growth, vulnerability, and conclusion. Take time to yourself to adopt new schools of thought, and consider how you can grow spiritually. Take it easy on Thursday, when impatient Mercury opposes
routine-ruling Mars in retrograde
. Keep a cool head by clearing your schedule wherever possible, and take time to indulge in self-care.
Are you having a difficult time making yourself understood, Sagittarius? Take a deep breath and be patient with others on Monday, when passionate Mercury forms a square against inner growth-ruling Pluto in retrograde. Loved ones may not be able to comprehend your thinking during this challenging transit, so take a moment to blow off steam as they wrap their heads around your situation. You’re feeling ready to get back into the social scene starting Tuesday, when the Sun brightens your 11th house of groups, friendships, and goals. Use this beautiful transit to meet up with people who inspire you and help each other attain your desires. Do your best to
avoid discussing financial subjects
with loved ones on Wednesday, when affectionate Mercury creates a square against money-minded Saturn in retrograde. This transit tends to bring confusion along with it, so keep your facts straight and lay low to steer clear of unnecessary frustrations.
More Capricorn December 22 to January 19 It’s time for you to shine, Capricorn. You’re ready to reap the rewards of recognition beginning Tuesday, when the Sun lights up your 10th house of career, structure, and public image. Whether you’re looking for a new gig or want to step up your game, you’ll have the full attention of the people who hold the keys to your future. Get ready to make a positive impression during this influential transit. Try not to sweat the small stuff on Wednesday, when routine-ruling Mercury creates a square against ruling Saturn in retrograde. Keep your schedule simple, and you’ll be able to manage the day with ease. When dealing with home and family matters on Thursday, take care as schedule-savvy Mercury opposes domestic Mars in retrograde. Simple conversations concerning responsibilities could get blown out of proportion — keep your cool. More Aquarius January 20 to February 18
Avoid engaging in power struggles at all costs, Aquarius. People are having difficulty understanding each other on Monday, when communicative Mercury forms a square against career-ruling Pluto. You may be tempted to dig deeper into an issue; however, it will remain fruitless as these planets clash. You’re ready to enjoy nurturing your intellectual side on Tuesday when the love-ruling Sun illuminates your 9th house of exploration, adventure, and belief.
Plan short distance trips
, pick up a new book, or seek a new subject to dive into during this stimulating transit. Make time to manage your responsibilities on Wednesday, when the routine-ruling Moon waxes into her first quarter in Capricorn. If you feel that you’re unable to accomplish everything, create a new system that keeps you motivated to tick off your to-dos over the coming days slowly.
Are you ready to undergo a metamorphosis, Pisces? Get ready to shed your old self starting Tuesday, when the routine-ruling Sun highlights your 8th house of transformation, mystery, and dramatic change. Create a new schedule for yourself that supports your new way of living — wake up earlier, make more time for yourself, and enjoy the journey. You’re full of exciting new ideas on Wednesday, but don’t have enough time to get them all accomplished. Spend Wednesday evening brainstorming your favorite projects that you’d like to start; that's when the creative ruling Moon waxes into her first quarter in determined Capricorn. Stay level headed on Thursday by avoiding superficial subjects with loved ones.
Passionate Mercury
opposes materialistic Mars in retrograde, creating a tense atmosphere. Take the high road whenever possible.
