Your Horoscope This Week



We’ll start the week by taking a step back. It's easier to think objectively on Monday, when the Sun forms a trine with powerful Pluto in retrograde. Use this transit to consider the bigger picture, and discuss how you can find solutions to complex problems. We're feeling feisty on Tuesday, as charming Venus creates a square against innovative Uranus in retrograde. We may be craving change — or a return to some old vices. If you're single, this transit could inspire you to reconnect with an old flame. A word to the wise: Proceed with caution. If you're in a relationship, this transit could finally nudge you out of a rut you’ve been in with your partner. On Thursday, messenger Mercury forms a square against abundant Jupiter. This transit tends to create unrealistic expectations, so enjoy the hopeful energy, but try to stay grounded. We're ready to wipe the slate clean on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. EST, as the Moon begins a new cycle in meticulous Virgo. Use this beautiful transit to make plans for your future while staying organized. That same day, the Sun creates a trine with rule-making Saturn. There's a spirit of camaraderie during this transit. If you're feeling lost, a surefire fix is reaching out to someone that you look up to for advice.





March 21 to April 19



Keep your eye on Thursday, Aries. It could be difficult to organize your thoughts that day, as routine-ruling Mercury forms a square against intellectual Jupiter. You know the trick to staying focused: a solid to-do list. You’ll need it. The same day domestic-ruling Moon begins a new cycle in exacting Virgo, giving you the urge to re-organize your home. You may also find yourself dwelling on your career, as the Sun in your 6th house of health and service creates a trine with career-minded Saturn. Try to find a happy medium between caring for your body as well as your ambitions during this transit. More

April 20 to May 20





Feeling stuck, Taurus? On Tuesday, you’ll likely find yourself thinking a career change is the solution, as routine-ruling Venus creates a square against status-minded Uranus in retrograde. Reflect on why you want to switch things up, and use this transit to consider new opportunities. Be cautious about getting involved in any big financial decisions on Thursday, when money-minded Mercury forms a square against abundant Jupiter. This transit could inspire you to become overly optimistic; try not to take risks with your cash as these planets clash. On Thursday, you could be inspired to take a trip when the Sun in your 5th house of creativity and pleasure creates a trine with adventurous Saturn. Think outside of the box and enjoy a sense of wanderlust as you (safely) explore new territory. More

May 21 to June 20





Find bliss at home, Gemini. On Monday, the Sun in your 4th house of home and family forms a trine with routine-minded Pluto in retrograde. While you enjoy cleaning and caring for your space, you could create some positive new rituals for your week. Try not to bite off more than you can chew on Thursday, when ruling Mercury forms a square against passionate Jupiter. It could be easy to fuel unreasonable expectations of others or make grand promises as these planets clash. Instead, use this hopeful transit to lift your spirits and focus on the future. If you're ready to handle your finances, you've got the chance to start fresh on Thursday, as the money-minded Moon begins a new cycle in Virgo. Draw up a list of things that you'd like to accomplish and focus on your priorities. More

June 21 to July 22





Come out of your crab shell, Cancer. You're feeling extra-conversational on Monday, when the Sun in your 3rd house of communication forms a trine with pleasure-seeking Pluto in retrograde. Use this favorable transit to sharpen your sense of humor, and enjoy connecting with friends and loved ones. If you've been thinking about how you'd like to work on yourself, you've got the chance to start fresh on Thursday: The ruling Moon begins a new cycle in organized Virgo, opening up new opportunities for personal growth. Take this as a chance to enjoy quiet time. You may feel more open with your partner or closest friends on Thursday, as the Sun in your 3rd house creates a trine with affectionate-ruling Saturn. Use this transit to have honest conversations and share your appreciation for each other. More

