Your Horoscope This Week

The week kicks off with a burst of self-confidence, as the Sun creates a trine with energetic Mars on Sunday. If you're single, this is an excellent opportunity to chat up that special someone. But we can also use this feel-good energy to reach the finish line on old projects. We’ll continue ticking goals off our to-do lists on Monday, as messenger Mercury forms a trine with ambitious Mars and the Sun creates a conjunction with intelligent Mercury. We can trust our intuition. Our thoughts will be attuned to getting things done. As a bonus: We’ll be able to easily understand different perspectives, making it a good time to understand the bigger picture better. We may be rethinking our approach to our aesthetics on Tuesday, when beauty-loving Venus forms a sextile with innovative Uranus in retrograde. Because the planet of change is moving in reverse, we're encouraged to look towards our past and see what's been working. Quarantine’s still on and there's little need to turn out exciting looks, so why not focus on things that bring you joy? A new beginning approaches on Tuesday as well, as the Moon begins a new cycle in creative Leo at 10:41 a.m. EST. Use this transit to meditate on how you'd like to create a fresh start and express your voice more honestly. We’ll end the week on a tidy note: The Sun celebrates the sign of Virgo starting on Saturday, helping us to organize our lives. It's a wonderful time to get detail-oriented — allowing us to move on to bigger and better things. Aries March 21 to April 19
You can make the best from any situation, Aries. Use your quick mind to come up with a fun activity on Sunday, as the fun-loving Sun in your 5th house of pleasure creates a trine with
ruling Mars
. Mundane tasks are more enjoyable on Monday as the entertainment-minded Sun forms a conjunction with schedule-governing Mercury. You're ready to turn your attention towards accomplishing your goals starting Saturday when the pleasure-seeking Sun illuminates your 6th house of health, order, and service. Get creative and find new ways to make your days refreshing, so that you can avoid getting stuck in a rut.
More Taurus April 20 to May 20
Are you ready to brighten up your space, Taurus? You may be interested in upgrading your decor on Monday, as the home-loving Sun in your 4th house of foundations and family creates a conjunction with materialistic Mercury. Alternatively, you can use this transit to discuss money matters with family so that you can make an informed decision. Consider how you can simplify your schedule on Tuesday, as routine-overseeing Venus forms a sextile with status-minded Uranus in retrograde. Are there parts of your day that could be better spent? Experiment with waking up earlier, or taking time to decompress during the day. You're ready to kick back at home starting on Saturday when the domestic-ruling Sun brightens your
5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance
. Invite friends and family over to enjoy each other's company safely.
More Gemini May 21 to June 20
Are you ready to ask for what you need,
Gemini
? The Sun in your 3rd house of communication, creates a trine with ambitious Mars on Sunday, helping you find solutions to challenges. Collaborate and see if you can trade favors with friends and colleagues to help each other out. Meditate on your financial goals on Tuesday, when the money-minded Moon begins a new cycle in charming Leo. Use your creative insight to consider new ways for you to take care of your cash. Your mind shifts to domestic matters starting Saturday when the Sun lights up your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations. Use this transit to bring harmony to your space and enjoy your nearest and dearest company.
More Story continues Cancer June 21 to July 22
Let your mind wander,
Cancer
. You could be blessed with a brilliant idea on Sunday when the money-minded Sun creates a trine with career-minded Mars. If you're not working, take a moment to put your thoughts to paper to explore your options later on in the week. Get ready to start fresh on Tuesday, when the ruling Moon begins a new cycle in charismatic Leo. Clean your space, and set an intention that helps you to think positively. Use your quick wit to strategize your finances starting Saturday, when the materialistic Sun shines on your 3rd house of communication thought, and community. Reaching out to your network could help you to make a big win.
More Leo July 23 to August 22
It’s time to dot your i’s, Leo. You may be able to answer unanswered questions on Tuesday, when career-minded Venus forms a sextile with passionate Uranus in retrograde. Get ready to begin anew on Tuesday, when the Moon begins a new cycle in
proud Leo
. Take time to go inward, and celebrate your strengths. Brainstorm on the new projects that you'd like to start during this transit. Your mind for money improves beginning Saturday, as the ruling Sun highlights on your 2nd house of finances, values, and possessions. This transit helps prioritize your budget and allows you to think more critically about your needs and desires.
More Virgo August 23 to September 22
Fan the flames of your fire, Virgo. Your ambitions run high on Monday when status-minded Mercury forms a trine with passionate Mars. Use this transit to bring your passion projects to life, and reach out to colleagues for their perspective. You'll be ready to put the pedal to the metal when these planets complement each other. Your attentions turn to material matters on Tuesday, when money-conscious Venus forms a sextile with routine-ruling Uranus in retrograde. Consider the changes you've made to your schedule and how
your financial behavior
has evolved. Can you use this opportunity to save for the future? Do your research. The Sun celebrates you starting Saturday, as he lights up your 1st house of self, first impressions, and appearance. Enjoy your time in the spotlight, and use this gorgeous transit to enjoy a little self-indulgence.
More Libra September 23 to October 22
What's your
love language
, Libra? Inner growth-governing Mercury forms a trine with affectionate Mars on Monday, helping you connect your inner thoughts with your emotions. If you're in a relationship, this is a beautiful day to share your feelings with your partner and discuss life's mysteries. Single Libras may notice a boost in confidence during this transit — be bold and honest. Take a moment to celebrate your strengths on Tuesday, when ruling Venus forms a sextile with innovative Uranus in retrograde. Use this transit to try something spontaneous or to get creative. You're ready to do some essential spiritual work starting Saturday, as the Sun enters your 12th house of inner growth, vulnerability, and conclusion. Prioritize centering your thoughts and making time to care for your hidden self.
More Scorpio October 23 to November 21
Your wheels are always turning,
Scorpio
.
The status-ruling Sun in your 10th house of career creates a trine with schedule-minded Mars on Sunday, helping you think about your next big move. On Tuesday, and affectionate Venus forms a sextile with domestic-governing Uranus in retrograde, putting you in the mood to clean. But keep an eye on how you can manifest love in your home maybe by making space for memories of you and your boo, for instance, or carving out a cozy nood for self-care activities. Make plans with your besties starting Saturday, as the career-overseeing Sun lights up your 11th house of groups, friendships, and goals. Use this transit to build up your relationships and help each other succeed.
More Sagittarius November 22 to December 21
Focus your energy on ideas that excite you, Sagittarius. The Sun in your 9th house of exploration, adventure, and belief creates a conjunction with enthusiastic Mercury on Monday, helping you connect with your passions. You may notice that your schedule has settled on Tuesday, when routine-ruling Venus forms a sextile with
enigmatic Uranus
in retrograde. Use your downtime to enjoy an impromptu break, and get some fresh air to invigorate your thoughts. All eyes are on you starting Saturday, as the Sun brightens your 10th house of career, structure, and public image. Use this transit to bring attention to your work, and be receptive to feedback that you are given.
More Capricorn December 22 to January 19
It's time to get your house in order, Capricorn. You've got some extra help on Monday, as
routine-ruling Mercury
forms a trine with domestic-minded Mars. It's an ideal time to get everything in tip-top shape to have a successful week. Status-minded Venus forms a sextile with materialistic Uranus in retrograde on Tuesday, encouraging you to reconsider your needs. It might be a good time to take a class to bone up on some skills that may come in handy in your profession, for example. You're ready to take on new challenges starting Saturday, when the Sun highlights your 9th house of exploration, adventure, and belief. You're ready to soak up new information — where will you get started?
More Aquarius January 20 to February 18
How has your home life changed, Aquarius? You've got the opportunity to get creative in your space on Tuesday, when
domestic-minded Venus
forms a sextile with ruling Uranus in retrograde. Take a moment to consider how you can revamp your schedule on Tuesday as well, when the
schedule-governing Moon begins a new cycle in creative Leo. On Saturday, it's time to embrace your natural evolution, while the affectionate Sun moves through your 8th house of transformation, mystery, and dramatic change. Allow yourself to make mistakes, and try out new things that help you to grow.
More Pisces February 19 to March 20
It's time to focus on tangible things, Pisces. The schedule-savvy Sun in your 6th house of health and service creates a trine with materialistic Mars on Sunday, helping you enjoy everyday life experiences. Take pleasure in absorbing the sights and sounds of summer, and collect new memories. Are you thinking about breaking out of your comfort zone? The creative-ruling Moon begins a new cycle in
entertaining Leo
on Tuesday. Use this transit to consider how you can bring your talents to an audience. The schedule-savvy Sun brightens up your 7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business starting Saturday, encouraging you to connect with your network. Make plans with people who inspire you.
