Your Horoscope This Week

It's time to do things a little differently. On Sunday, charming Venus makes her way into proud Leo, changing how we express our emotions. We may gravitate towards making grander gestures than usual (in fact, we’ll have to be careful not to lead anyone one), or be tempted to switch up our personal style. On Wednesday, the Sun creates a trine with lucky Jupiter in retrograde, brightening our outlook. We should share that positive spirit by expressing our thankfulness for others. The same day, ambitious Mars stations retrograde in Aries, encouraging us to turn inwards. We may feel that it's difficult to express our emotions or start projects while the red planet moves in reverse, so take this time to focus on internal change. The Moon wanes into her 3rd quarter in inquisitive Gemini at 5:25 a.m. EST on Thursday, making us feel a little scattered. We’ll need patience to get through; a journal to help us organize our thoughts can help too. On Friday, the Sun opposes dreamy Neptune in retrograde. We may find ourselves making snap judgements about others, but that’s a mistake; things aren’t as straightforward as they seem during this transit. Finally, on Saturday, get ready to celebrate as abundant Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn. When the planet of luck moved in reverse, we were called to address any habits that were holding us back. Use this favorable new transit to move forward with a confident new spirit. Aries March 21 to April 19
Treat yourself, Aries. Why not enjoy the finer things in life starting Sunday, when materialistic Venus speeds into luxury-loving Leo? During this transit, love-ruling Venus will also help you draw in romance, encouraging you to flirt up a storm. On Wednesday, ruling Mars stations retrograde in enthusiastic Aries. The risk for burnout is real, so be sure to invest time in self-care. Nurture your inner intellectual starting Saturday, as
philosophical Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn
. While you may not be in the mood to take action, you can fuel up on information. Use this transit to dive deep into a subject that excites you.
Are you craving a little escapism, Taurus? Spice up your schedule starting Sunday, when routine-ruling Venus makes her way into royal Leo. There are easy tweaks that you can make to your to-do list to make your days more enjoyable. Pump up your favourite music, make time for meditation, and nurture your body with your favorite foods. Be extra kind to yourself beginning Wednesday, when spiritual Mars stations retrograde in Aries. When the warrior planet moves in reverse, he asks us to slow down and stop concentrating on materialistic changes. Use this transit to listen to your inner self more closely, and make space to let that voice be heard. Try not to let your imagination get the best of you on Friday, as the domestic-minded Sun in your
5th house of pleasure, creativity, and romance
opposes dreamy Neptune in retrograde. Ground yourself and support your sensitive spirit with positive affirmations.
Share the love, Gemini. You're in the mood to connect with loved ones on Wednesday, when the Sun in your
4th house of home and family
creates a trine with affectionate Jupiter in retrograde. Reach out to your nearest and dearest for support, and enjoy this sweet transit. You may want to seek out family advice on Friday, when the Sun in your 4th house opposes career-minded Neptune in retrograde. A solution might not be so clear-cut, so use your energy towards developing more faith in yourself and your abilities. After being retrograde since May 12, Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn on Saturday, helping you to grow in self-confidence. Be ready to ask for what you need as he moves forward.
Your home is your castle, Cancer. You're in the mood to bring friends and family into your safe space starting Sunday, as domestic-ruling Venus makes her way into warmhearted Leo. Make sure that you're able to entertain safely as you welcome your loved ones in. Take the opportunity to slow down and strategize your career moves beginning Wednesday, as status-minded
Mars stations retrograde in Aries
. It would be best if you conserve your energy as your career planet moves in reverse. Use this transit to become aware of unhealthy work habits that have been holding you back. You'll be ready to move forward with adjusted thinking starting November 13, when Mars stations direct in Aries. While work matters may seem a little frustrating, your schedule is set to improve beginning Saturday, when routine-governing Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn. It's time to get organized and enjoy simple pleasures.
It's time to take the lead, Leo. Your natural talents for taking charge are magnified starting Sunday, as status-conscious Venus makes her way into dynamic Leo. Use this transit to refind your resume and professional image — you'll be sure to attract the attention that you seek to support your career. Keep your eyes peeled for money-making opportunities on Wednesday, as the ruling Sun in your
2nd house of finances
creates a trine with lucky Jupiter in retrograde. Beware of empty promises on Friday, as deception is on the rise when the ruling Sun in your 2nd house opposes dreamy Neptune in retrograde. Make sure that you're careful with your cash, and ask for more detail if you're feeling unsure of someone's claims.
How do you care for your money, Virgo? You may embrace a new attitude towards your savings on Sunday when money-minded Venus makes her way into financially savvy Leo. Use this transit to consider the long term, and consider your future self. You may need some time to care for your sensual side beginning Wednesday when sexual
Mars stations retrograde in Aries
. Focus on how you can bring yourself pleasure and work on communicating your needs to your partner. You'll be ready to get fired up again starting November 13 when Mars stations direct in Aries. Enjoy getting cozy at home beginning Saturday, when domestic-ruling Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn. Use this transit to tick off your to-dos around your space, and get creative with new projects to brighten your home.
It's time to glow up, Libra. You're ready to take more pride in your appearance beginning Sunday, when ruling Venus makes her way into proud Leo. Use this transit to elevate your beauty routines and revisit your closet; you may find a forgotten piece you can fall in love with again. All eyes will be on you as you navigate this beautiful new transit. Focus on opening communication lines with loved ones on Wednesday, as
passionate Mars stations retrograde
in Aries. It may feel as though your energy is dwindling as your love ruler moves in reverse. Use this transit to heal your relationships, and do internal work. It's easier to make yourself understood beginning Saturday, when chatty Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn. Don't underestimate the power of listening as Jupiter moves forward, though.
People are drawn to your natural charms, Scorpio. You're blessed with a talent for flirting beginning Sunday, as
affectionate Venus makes her way into passionate Leo
. Single or attached, the people around you will be taken in by your warm spirit. Get ready to slow your pace starting Wednesday, when routine-ruling Mars stations retrograde in Aries. Use this transit to fine-tune what works best for you, and remove what no longer serves you — now is the time to simplify your lifestyle. On Saturday, refocus your attention on your finances as money-conscious Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn. The planet of abundance moves forward, helping you become more aware of your resources and blessings.
Do you want to make your days a little more magical, Sagittarius? The power lies within you starting Sunday, when routine-governing Venus makes her way into vibrant Leo. You may find that investing more time into your morning routine allows you to better enjoy the rest of your day. On Friday, the Sun in your 10th house of career
opposes domestic-minded Neptune
in retrograde. This transit can cause confusion and misunderstandings between you and your colleagues. Be slow to speak and careful to respond as these heavenly bodies clash against each other. On Saturday, ruling Jupiter stations direct for the first time since mid-May in determined Capricorn. You can trust your gut again.
More Capricorn December 22 to January 19 Step into the spotlight, Capricorn. On Sunday, career-minded Venus makes her way into leading Leo. Use this influential transit to make progress toward your passion projects. On Wednesday, domestic-minded Mars stations retrograde in Aries. It’s a good day to think about how you’d like to better communicate with loved ones — but not necessarily the day to kickstart tricky conversations. You'll be in the right headspace to instigate those changes starting November 13, when Mars stations direct in Aries. Look within yourself for guidance beginning Saturday, as spiritual-ruling Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn. If you're ready to ask for abundance, be prepared to receive it as the planet of luck moves forward. More Aquarius January 20 to February 18
Make some memories, Aquarius. On Sunday, domestic-minded Venus makes her way into warm Leo, inspiring you to host a small group or friends or family at home (if you can do so safely — masks on). It may feel as though your list of chores is a mile long on Thursday, when the routine-ruling Moon wanes into her 3rd quarter in Gemini. Have patience with yourself and adjust your responsibilities by priority to avoid getting overwhelmed. On Friday, you could be easily misled about money matters as the passionate Sun in your 8th house of transformation opposes materialistic
Neptune in retrograde
. Hold off on making big purchases during this confusing transit.
Take a closer look at your spending, Pisces. Starting Wednesday, money-minded Mars stations retrograde in Aries. It's essential to focus on intention over action while the red planet moves in reverse. Take the time to build a better relationship with your cash, and you'll be in better standing by November 13 when Mars stations direct in Aries. On Thursday, your
creative-ruling Moon
wanes into her 3rd quarter in thoughtful Gemini, gifting you with creativity and imagination — and the drive to follow through on those ideas. You're ready to take on the world starting Saturday, when status-minded Jupiter stations direct in hard-working Capricorn. Use this transit to make your mark.
