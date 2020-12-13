Your Horoscope This Week

Venus Australis
As the week begins, focus on simplicity. On Sunday, messenger Mercury forms a troublesome square against dreamy Neptune, setting the stage for misunderstandings. So it’s best to stick to the basics when communicating with others. We’ll also want to take new information with a grain of salt, as we're more apt to believe tall tales.

The final Solar Eclipse of 2020 occurs on Monday in dynamic Sagittarius. Solar eclipses always coincide with new moons, and this Eclipse is supported by a conjunction with intelligent Mercury and a trine with ambitious Mars. As a result, this super-charged lunar cycle will help us create powerful new goals to guide us into the New Year.

Also on Monday, beauty-loving Venus creates a sextile with lucky Jupiter. It's fun to get dressed up, socialise, and flirt under this confidence-boosting transit — but we’ll need to watch out for over-indulgent behaviour. Meanwhile, chatty Mercury’s trine with fiery Mars encourages us to get straight to the point. We can use this transit to ask for what we want, and make our voices heard.

Love-minded Venus speeds into honest Sagittarius on Tuesday, empowering us to go after our desires. We might feel compelled to lay out our feelings to a new boo, or get real with our long-term partner. Sweet Venus also creates a sextile with rule-making Saturn, encouraging us to look for a meaningful connection and to follow the golden rule for dealing with others' emotions.

On Thursday, we're given an extraordinary chance to build powerful new structures as disciplined Saturn enters future-minded Aquarius, where it will stay for three full years. Together, we can embrace a spirit of teamwork that allows us to help humanity thrive.

Lucky Jupiter makes his way into forward-thinking Aquarius on Saturday. The planet of luck stays in the sign of the water bearer until December 30, 2021, and during this time we’ll be inspired to help each other out and move away from selfish thinking. Use this transit to open your mind and let go of old concepts of success. The ego-ruling Sun forms a conjunction with witty Mercury on Saturday as well, lightening the atmosphere and making it easy for us to get things done. Remember to relax and smell the roses during this buzzy transit.

Aries
March 21 to April 19


What would you like to manifest in the new year, Aries? On Monday, 2020's last Solar Eclipse gives you a head start to consider what you'll be pouring your energy into. Your pleasure-seeking Sun in your 9th house of exploration, adventure, and belief forms a conjunction with the domestic-ruling Moon in daring Sagittarius, encouraging you to maximise your space. Nothing is outside of your grasp if you're able to change your thinking. You're ready to embark on an exciting new career journey starting Thursday, as status-minded Saturn enters forward-thinking Aquarius. The ringed planet will support your efforts over the next three years, helping you to create a new structure in your work. Your entertainment-minded Sun forms a conjunction with routine-governing Mercury on Saturday, allowing you to breeze through your to-do list. Get prepared ahead of time by making a list and organising your priorities so you can make time for play.

Taurus
April 20 to May 20


What are you getting ready to reveal, Taurus? You have the chance to open your heart wide on Monday upon the arrival of this year's final Solar Eclipse. Your domestic ruling Sun in your 8th house of transformation, mystery, and dramatic change creates a conjunction with the emotion-ruling Moon in honest Sagittarius, allowing you to get real with those you love. Create an intention to receive more love during this super-charged new Moon. On Thursday, intellectual-ruling Saturn enters forward-thinking Aquarius for the start of a three-year-long transit, creating an opportunity to explore new subjects that capture your interest. If you’ve been thinking about how to change up your space, you could be blessed with a brilliant idea on Saturday when the home-loving Sun in your 8th house forms a conjunction with money-ruling Mercury. Create a list of pros and cons that helps you to make your decision.

Gemini
May 21 to June 20


It's time to compartmentalise, Gemini. You may need to disconnect and deal with work matters once the weekend has concluded, as ruling Mercury forms a square against career-minded Neptune on Sunday. Keep your mind off anything that requires your full attention as these planets clash — instead, try to enjoy making art, listening to music, and other creative pursuits. You'll be ready to get back into the fray once you've quieted your mind. You may be thinking of how you can help others on Monday, when the last Solar Eclipse of 2020 arrives. The powerful new moon offers you an opportunity to manifest an intention while the Sun in your 7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business forms a conjunction with your money-ruling Moon in generous Sagittarius. Act selflessly, and win together. Starting Saturday, love-ruling Jupiter makes his way into independent Aquarius, a transit that help shift your relationship ideals over the next three years. If you're single, this transit could help you to go boldly where you've never gone before. Paired up? Work to establish your individuality and support your partner's growth.

Cancer
June 21 to July 22


Celebrate abundance, Cancer. You're in a great position to be thankful for what you have on Monday, during 2020's final Solar Eclipse. Set an intention towards supporting your stability as the money-ruling Sun in your 6th house of health, order, and service creates a conjunction with your ruling Moon in optimistic Sagittarius. You're becoming aware of new ways to love starting Thursday, as romantic-minded Saturn enters forward-thinking Aquarius. If you're single, this could help you open your heart to new experiences or challenge yourself to embrace different kinds of love. Attached crabs may find that they're looking to learn more about themselves and seek more independence from their partners. A little distance can make the heart grow fonder. You might find that you're ready to invest more care into your physical being beginning Saturday, as wellness-minded Jupiter makes his way into inquisitive Aquarius. Challenge yourself to try an activity that helps you to be more present.

Leo
July 23 to August 22


Have you been holding yourself back, Leo? You're ready to begin an exciting new journey of self-discovery on Monday, during 2020's last Solar Eclipse. Set an intention to empower yourself and your artistic spirit as the ruling Sun in your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance creates a conjunction with the emotion ruling Moon in straight-forward Sagittarius. You're ready to experiment and try alternative solutions starting on Tuesday, when career-ruling Venus makes her way into optimistic Sagittarius. Enjoy being flexible during this fun-loving transit. Explore new options for your self-care routines beginning Thursday, when Saturn, which governs wellbeing, enters future-minded Aquarius. Sample a variety of wellness pursuits during this three-year-long transit to find what feels best for you.

Virgo
August 23 to September 22


Are you neglecting your own needs, Virgo? Take time to check in with yourself on Monday, during this year's final Solar Eclipse. You're encouraged to create an intention towards fostering support as the Sun in your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations forms a conjunction with the deep-feeling Moon in open-hearted Sagittarius. Sometimes it can feel as though the world rests on your shoulders — take a break and rest up. Reinvest your time towards seeking out pleasure when entertainment-ruling Saturn enters independent Aquarius on Thursday. Make an effort to seek out a hobby that sets your heart on fire, and set aside time to nurture this side of yourself. You'll have three years to see how this small action empowers you. You're ready to alter how you approach your foundations beginning on Saturday, as domestic-ruling Jupiter makes his way into forward-thinking Aquarius. Could it be time for you to make a move? Are you ready to assert yourself more in your home? Allow yourself to connect with your inner self and make your voice heard.

Libra
September 23 to October 22


What goals would you like to achieve in 2021, Libra? You've got the chance to get started on them ahead of time on Monday, during 2020's last Solar Eclipse. Clear your mind and set an intention to create new opportunities for yourself as the Sun in your 3rd house of communication, thought, and community makes a conjunction with the career-ruling Moon in creative Sagittarius. Also on Monday, inner growth-ruling Mercury forms a trine with affectionate Mars. If you've been waiting to make your feelings about someone or the way a relationship is heading known, this is your opportunity to be direct. You're ready to forge your path beginning Saturday when chatty Jupiter makes his way into driven Aquarius. It's time to step up your communication skills and boost your charm during this cheerful transit. Use your optimistic nature to create a self-image that attracts new opportunities.

Scorpio
October 23 to November 21


You've got what it takes to succeed, Scorpio. Get started on your game plan for 2021 by setting an intention during this year's final Solar Eclipse on Monday. Your wishes are backed up by the career-ruling Sun's presence in your 2nd house of finances, values, and possessions, which forms a conjunction with the secretive Moon in dynamic Sagittarius. Be strategic with your time and energy as you watch your gifts take shape in the new year. Love-ruling Venus makes her way into adventurous Sagittarius on Tuesday, helping you to reignite your romantic spirit. Single or attached, you may find that people who are direct and honest make your heart sing. On Saturday, money-ruling Jupiter makes his way into caring Aquarius, attracting you to more humanitarian causes. This transit, which lasts three years, may inspire you to lend your talents and financial smarts towards supporting your community.

Sagittarius
November 22 to December 21


How would you like to grow, Sagittarius? Create an intention towards building yourself up on Monday, during 2020's last Solar Eclipse. The Sun in your 1st house of self, first impressions, and appearance forms a conjunction with the emotion-ruling Moon in honest Sagittarius, helping you reflect on your impact on the world. Routine-ruling Venus speeds into energetic Sagittarius on Tuesday, allowing you to crush your to-do list. You may even be inspired to create a few new categories to help nurture your mind. The world is your oyster and ready for the shucking starting Saturday, as ruling Jupiter makes his way into independent Aquarius. Use this tenacious transit to test your limits and enjoy exploring new facets of your personality. This movement concludes on December 30, 2021; by then, you might not recognise yourself.

Capricorn
December 22 to January 19


How do you need to be seen, Capricorn? It could be difficult but necessary to begin opening up your heart on Monday, during this year's final Solar Eclipse. Create an intention towards healing as the Sun in your 12th house of inner growth, vulnerability, and conclusion creates a conjunction with the affection-ruling Moon in compassionate Sagittarius. Whether you're single or attached, this transit will offer you the chance to understand your emotions on an entirely new level. Are you ready for a change at work? Status-minded Venus moves into dynamic Sagittarius on Tuesday, pushing you to expand your idea of what is possible for your career. Your work doesn’t define you, and it's time to bring your unique spirit to the table in a bold new way. Ruling Saturn enters future-minded Aquarius on Thursday, bestowing you with a brilliant new vision of your life. It's time to tear down old structures and begin to build something new. Allow yourself to experiment with new ideas of happiness.

Aquarius
January 20 to February 18


Are you making enough time for your relationships, Aquarius? You can figure out the schedule on Monday, during 2020's last Solar Eclipse. Take a moment to sit down and consider how to create more balance in your life in these difficult times as the love-ruling Sun in your 11th house of groups, friendships, and goals makes a conjunction with your routine-ruling Moon in energetic Sagittarius. It's all about how you schedule your time. You could be in the mood to get silly at home starting on Tuesday, when domestic-ruling Venus makes her way into humorous Sagittarius. Enjoy kicking back with loved ones during this easygoing transit. On Thursday, inner growth-ruling Saturn enters future-minded Aquarius. It's essential for you to connect with your intuition and vulnerable side over the next three years, while the ringed planet inhabits this independent sign; you’ll have an opportunity to reach new levels of growth.

Pisces
February 19 to March 20


Are you ready to make some magic, Pisces? Gather your artistic energies and set an intention towards bringing your imagination to life on Monday, during this year's final Solar Eclipse. Your routine-ruling Sun in your 10th house of career, structure, and public image forms a conjunction with your creative-ruling Moon in adventurous Sagittarius. The possibilities are endless during this exciting transit — make your mark. You may be embarking on an exciting new career journey beginning Thursday, as status-minded Jupiter enters independent Aquarius. Be ready to learn on the fly, stand up for your opinions, and make a big splash. Take time for yourself and relax on Saturday, when the wellness-minded Sun forms a conjunction with domestic-ruling Mercury. It can feel as though you're being pulled in a few different directions; create a schedule so that you can create a pace that matches your mood.

