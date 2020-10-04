Your Horoscope This Week



We’ve walked through fire, and it’s only made us more aware of our strength. On Sunday, powerful Pluto stations direct in determined Capricorn. When Pluto goes direct, he helps us better understand our potential. We’ll have a chance to reflect on how we’ve grown in our ability to empathise with others and support our communities during the past several challenging months. It could be difficult to focus on Wednesday, when chatty Mercury opposes dynamic Uranus in retrograde. Embrace the chaotic energy. Letting our mind wander, taking the chance to play, and nurturing our creative sides as these planets oppose each other will get us further than trying to power through. On Friday, fiery Mars in retrograde forms a square against transformative Pluto. We may be tempted to battle against authority figures or create conflict where it isn't needed, but we should aim to take the path of least resistance. Our patience is tested on Friday evening, when the Moon wanes into her third quarter in hyper-sensitive Cancer. It may feel as though a deadline is swiftly approaching, and that we’re unprepared for what's next. We’ll have to work against our instincts to rush, and instead pause and take a few deep breaths. We're blessed with a fresh start on Saturday, as flirtatious Venus creates a trine with innovative Uranus in retrograde. We may find ourselves attracted to unconventional beauty, new people, and creative arts during this sweet transit. It’s a good day for love — to link up with someone who makes our heart skip a beat, or to get a little creative in the bedroom.

Aries

March 21 to April 19





Bend but do not break, Aries. You may find yourself working to be extra flexible on Wednesday, when routine-ruling Mercury opposes daring Uranus in retrograde. Be prepared for the unexpected, and use this unconventional transit to brainstorm new ways to get things done easily. On Friday, Moon wanes into her third quarter in moody Cancer, causing emotions to run high. The spotlight will be on your home life, specifically how you manage shared responsibilities. Take the time you need to chill out and make a list of what you'd like to get done during this moon phase. You may feel tempted to buy something unusual on Saturday when materialistic Venus creates a trine with chaotic Uranus in retrograde. If you’re trying to save, try to sate the urge to spend by checking out new art and connecting with nature instead. More

Taurus

April 20 to May 20





How do you feel after facing your fears, Taurus? Celebrate your new capacity for love starting Sunday, as affection-ruling Pluto stations direct in trustworthy Capricorn . Reflect on how the planet of power has taught you to rely on yourself and others during his retrograde period, which started in late April of this year. Get ready to share these positive feelings with family and friends as you become a rock for others to rely upon. On Friday, inner growth-ruling Mars in retrograde forms a square against passionate Pluto. This transit creates plenty of opportunities for crossed wires; you may find yourself in disagreements with people you care for. Work to listen instead of raising your voice as these planets clash. You may have a burst of inspiration on Saturday, as routine-ruling Venus creates a trine with status-minded Uranus in retrograde. Use this helpful transit to rethink how you can simplify your schedule to make more time for your passion projects. More

Gemini

May 21 to June 20





You've got this, Gemini. You're ready to get things done starting Sunday, as routine-ruling Pluto stations direct in hard-working Capricorn. The planet of rebirth moves forward, helping you better understand how to move through this new world. It could be a little challenging to summon your energy on Friday, as Mars in retrograde forms a square against schedule-savvy Pluto. Do your best to fly under the radar during this challenging transit. Try not to let your emotions lead your decisions on Friday evening, as the Moon, which governs your finances, wanes into her third quarter in emotional Cancer . You could be tempted to invest in a half-based or spend your extra cash on a knee-jerk decision. Take time to calm your thoughts, and be strategic with your money during this tumultuous transit. More

