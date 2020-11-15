Your Horoscope This Week

We’ll start off the week on a hopeful note, as the moon begins a new cycle in strategic Scorpio. This transit is supported by lucky Jupiter's conjunction with powerful Pluto, which encourages us to seek out success to build communities and support others. It’s a key time to set an intention to lift up others. Dramatic Venus forms a square with overbearing Pluto on Sunday as well, which could bring up power struggles in relationships. We’ll have to make an effort to talk things out as these planets clash. Seeking a broader perspective will help us better understand each other's feelings. On Monday, materialistic Venus creates a square with bountiful Jupiter, tempting us to splurge. But a little moderation will service us well. We're feeling collectively flustered on Tuesday, as messenger Mercury opposes dynamic Uranus. The vibe is bright and active and favours flexible thinking. Finally, an excuse to multi-task: We can avoid any single-minded task during this distractible transit, and instead seek out activities that help us to find new inspiration and channel our artistic side. On Thursday, sensitive Venus forms a square against reliable Saturn, turning our attention outward. We may find ourselves lending a little love to someone else who is feeling down, or commanding our inner strength to help a friend or loved one in need. Romantic Venus enters passionate Scorpio on Saturday, helping to strengthen our existing and potential relationships. Those of us who are single will find attraction in people who stimulate our intellectual side and aren't afraid to be raw. Couples may want to take their partnerships to the next level; but we’ll need to address our vulnerability before we can do so. Ultimately, we’ll have a chance to create a new connection that makes our heart flutter. It's time to find our place within the world starting on Saturday, as the Sun makes his way into adventurous Sagittarius. We're ready to turn away from selfish thinking and focus on how we can support each other during this optimistic transit. We’ll feel fulfilled when we nurture our need for education, by researching new topics, diving into a good book, or seeking an intriguing online class. Our emotions come to the forefront on Saturday, as the Moon waxes into her first quarter in sensitive Pisces. We're feeling more receptive to each other's feelings, and can use this new power to support friends and loved ones. Aries March 21 to April 19 You're on top of your game, Aries. On Thursday, the pleasure-seeking Sun creates a sextile with status-minded Saturn. Use this helpful transit to get organised for your upcoming projects and connect with colleagues who can help you reach your goals — they'll be happy to help you out. You're ready to get more serious about your relationships starting Saturday, as love-ruling Venus makes her way into analytical Scorpio. If you're in a relationship, you could be ready to discuss taking things to the next level. Single? Meaningless flirtations will fall off your radar as you're more drawn towards people who can handle your fire. Starting Saturday, your entertainment-loving Sun makes his way into your 9th house of exploration, adventure, and belief. Use this creative transit to drum up new ideas to keep yourself occupied as winter social distancing approaches. More Taurus April 20 to May 20
Keep your cards close to your chest, Taurus. You could be tempted to blurt something out about what you feel you're worth to the wrong person on Tuesday, when chatty Mercury opposes career-ruling Uranus. Instead of shouting out your demands, stay flexible, and research your options. Becoming more knowledgeable about your situation can only help during this confusing transit. You're able to maximise your time beginning Saturday, as routine-ruling Venus makes her way into
focused Scorpio
. Take time to consider what habits are no longer serving you and how you can carve out new space in your life to support your dreams. You may be interested in seeking out a new space or changing up your current living situation starting on Saturday, as the domestic-ruling Sun makes his way into your 8th house of transformation, mystery, and dramatic change. Weigh your options before you make any drastic moves, and gather insight from family and loved ones.
More Story continues Gemini May 21 to June 20
Avoid cutting corners, Gemini. On Sunday,
the money-ruling Moon begins a new cycle
in strategic Scorpio. Use the time to set intentions around wealth — perhaps pledging to use your finances to help support loved ones as affection-ruling Jupiter forms a conjunction with domestic-minded Pluto. Don't sweat the small stuff on Tuesday, as routine-ruling Mercury opposes change-loving Uranus. You're called to become more flexible and go with the flow as these planets clash. You're ready to devote more attention to your relationships starting Saturday as the Sun makes his way into your 7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business. Consider your network and reach out to people who can help you to pursue your goals. Seek out advice, and brush up on your skills.
More Cancer June 21 to July 22
How would you like to re-shape your world, Cancer? On Sunday,
the ruling Moon begins a new cycle
in determined Scorpio, giving you the power to make some impactful changes in your own life. This moon phase is supported by routine-ruling Jupiter's conjunction with entertainment-loving Pluto, making anything that you change in your schedule a joy. On Saturday, domestic-minded Venus speeds into strategic Scorpio. Reorganise your things and find a new flow for your home to help stay inspired. You've got a new appreciation for organisation beginning Saturday, as the money-ruling Sun shines on your 6th house of health, order, and service. Think of this transit as an opportunity to get back on the right path — there's nothing you can't accomplish.
More Leo July 23 to August 22
You're in the mood to transform your space, Leo. The ruling Sun in your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations creates a sextile with schedule-savvy Saturn on Thursday, giving you the gas to take on any difficult domestic task. Get organised before this transit hits so that you can make the most of this helpful energy. Your focus switches to career concerns starting on Saturday, as status-minded Venus makes her way into
perceptive Scorpio
. If you feel strongly about your work, these feelings are about to be magnified. Make sure that you're staying self-aware as you forge ahead on your projects. Also make sure to create time to blow off steam on Saturday, as the ruling Sun illuminates your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance. Seek out environments that help you to nurture your artistic side, and channel your inner entertainer.
More Virgo August 23 to September 22
Are you feeling a little scattered, Virgo? It's okay to let your guard down and abandon your set schedule on Tuesday, as status-minded Mercury opposes routine-ruling Uranus. These planets encourage you to abandon old ways of thinking and experiment with flexibility. Your attention to detail regarding your finances sharpens starting on Saturday, as money-minded Venus makes her way into
analytical Scorpio
. Use this newfound intuition to seek out solutions that help you to reach your goals. Get advice from people you trust, and build a new savings account or tackle your debts. You're focused on creating a stable base for you and your loved ones beginning on Saturday, as the Sun highlights your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations. Consider the long term as you begin any new venture and how it will impact those you love.
More Libra September 23 to October 22
How do you want to grow, Libra? You've got a beautiful opportunity to set powerful intentions on Sunday, when your career-ruling
Moon begins a new cycle
in determined Scorpio. This moon phase is supported by communication-ruling Jupiter's conjunction with money-minded Pluto, encouraging you to act fairly as you move up the ladder. Are you feeling a little more mysterious? People may find that you're holding back more beginning Saturday, as ruling Venus makes her way into secretive Scorpio. Allow yourself to process your emotions in private, and reveal your feelings to those who can help lift you. You may notice that you act intensely with those you feel comfortable with — find a happy medium as you become more aware of your impact on others. Starting Saturday, the Sun brightens your 3rd house of communication, thought, and community. Use this transit to catch up with old friends and discuss your ideas.
More Scorpio October 23 to November 21
How do your relationships make you feel, Scorpio? Issues could come bubbling to the surface on Sunday, when affectionate Venus forms a square with ruling Pluto. If you're in a relationship, use this transit to be honest with your partner about your insecurities. If you're single, this transit could magnify an attraction to someone who doesn't have your best interests at heart — respect red flags and move on. On Saturday your focus will remain on romance, as Venus makes her way into complex Scorpio. Invest your time and energy in people who bring out your best side, and listen to your intuition as you navigate these relationships. Take some time to evaluate your worth starting Saturday, as your career-ruling Sun illuminates your
2nd house of finances, values, and possessions
. Use this transit to set goals towards needs over wants, and make a plan to save.
More Sagittarius November 22 to December 21
Are you feeling a little stuck, Sagittarius? Have faith that you'll find your way on Sunday while routine-ruling Venus forms a square with inner growth-governing Pluto. Take time to rest, and reduce your output as these planets clash against each other. You'll be ready to start recharging again starting Saturday when wellness-focused Venus enters analytical Scorpio. Use this transit to dive deep into your self-care routines and figure out how you can better center your thoughts to support your physical being. Another reason you’ll be glowing on Saturday: The Sun celebrates your
1st house of self, first impressions, and appearance
. Now is the time to enjoy your season and share your optimistic outlook with the world. Use your influence to encourage others to learn and seek out new subjects.
More Capricorn December 22 to January 19
It's time to transform your relationships, Capricorn. On Sunday,
your love-ruling Moon begins a new cycle
in passionate Scorpio, encouraging you to set an intention to show up for your loved ones in a new way. Focus on deepening your connections, as spiritual Jupiter's conjunction favours this transit with power-minded Pluto. Focus on what drives you starting Saturday, as career-ruling Venus makes her way into strategic Scorpio. If you're not feeling moved by your work, consider if it's time for you to change gears. You're ready to look at the world from a new lens beginning on Saturday, while the Sun brightens your 12th house of inner growth, vulnerability, and conclusion. Make time to enjoy the quiet, and listen to your hidden self during this transit.
More Aquarius January 20 to February 18
You've got the potential to accomplish anything you set your mind to, Aquarius. Use Sunday's new Moon in focused Scorpio to create an original intention for your routines. This transit is supported by lucky Jupiter's conjunction with status-minded Pluto, encouraging you to create a new path for your career. Saturday brings an opportunity to shake things up at home, as domestic-ruling Venus enters into perceptive Scorpio. Use this transit to help uncover hidden spaces or new places to live — you could be tempted to check out a new neighbourhood or city during this intense transit. Make time to connect with your besties on Saturday, as your love-governing Sun shines on your
11th house of groups, friendships, and goals
. The world is your oyster; use this transit to figure out what you want to do with your free time and create something beautiful.
More Pisces February 19 to March 20
Focus on your desires, Pisces. On Sunday, your creative, romantic Moon begins a new cycle in complex Scorpio, giving you the nudge you may need to achieve your goals. This beautiful new Moon is guided in part by career-ruling Jupiter's conjunction with power-minded Pluto, helping you consider what you might accomplish with your influence. This trend of status-oriented goals continues onto Saturday when your routine-ruling Sun lights up your
10th house of career, structure, and public image
. Consider how others will perceive you during this transit, and polish your image. You've got the opportunity to impress those that might help you reach your aspirations. On Saturday, the romantic Moon waxes into her first quarter in sensitive Pisces. This transit could compel you to express your feelings — ensure you're in a safe space to do so.
More Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here? The New Moon In Scorpio Is Just What We Need The Chaos Of Mars Retrograde Is Officially Ending Mercury Is In Scorpio, & You May Need Alone Time