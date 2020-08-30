Your Horoscope This Week



This week brings us an opportunity to go deep. We can discover hidden truths on Tuesday, when intellectual Mercury forms a trine with powerful Pluto retrograde. Our wit is sharpened, and it’s easier to think outside of the box as these planets complement each other. The transit helps us to understand various perspectives. On Wednesday, the Moon waxes full in dreamy Pisces, bringing an optimistic and hopeful energy. The full Moon also creates a sextile with enigmatic Uranus in retrograde, helping us to consider how we can make a positive change in our lives. On Wednesday, messenger Mercury makes a trine with rule-making Saturn. We’ll develop a keen eye for finer details, making it a perfect day to figure out how we can best accomplish our goals. There’s a lot of energy to burn off on Friday, when sensual Venus creates a square against fiery Mars. We may feel as though we’re ready to burst as these planets clash, but we can channel it into a steamy encounter, or put that fire towards getting physical. We’ll want to be conscious of our words during this transit, so we can manage inconveniences with grace. Luckily, witty Mercury also forms a sextile with charismatic Venus on Friday. This transit presents a beautiful opportunity to use our charms to socialise with ease.



View photos Aries

March 21 to April 19





Are you considering making a change in your space, Aries? You could benefit from some cosmic intervention on Wednesday, when the domestic-governing Moon waxes full in psychic Pisces. New ideas swirl as the full Moon creates a sextile with change-loving Uranus in retrograde. You could make an old idea happen if you put your mind to it. You’re ready to make your days flow a little smoother on Wednesday, when routine-ruling Mercury makes a trine with career-overseeing Saturn. These planets help you to achieve your goals. Invest a little extra care into your self-care rituals on Friday, when wellness-conscious Mercury forms a sextile with materialistic Venus — you deserve to treat yourself. More

View photos Taurus

April 20 to May 20





Make your money go further, Taurus. Financial-minded Mercury forms a trine with passionate Pluto retrograde on Tuesday, encouraging you to be smart with your cash. Pay attention to advice from loved ones; there’s no need to navigate these decisions alone. Have you been re-thinking a career decision? You can revisit your options with a fresh perspective on Wednesday, when the domestic-ruling Sun in your 5th house of pleasure and creativity creates a trine with status-minded Uranus in retrograde . You’ve got the chance to take control of your financial future on Wednesday, when money-conscious Mercury makes a trine with intellectual Saturn. Apply what you’ve learned, and you’ll be ready to make the right move. More

View photos Gemini

May 21 to June 20



It’s okay to slow down, Gemini. Take time to heal on Sunday, when wellness-conscious Mercury opposes status-minded Neptune. Unplug and take a digital detox if you can during this confusing transit. It’s easier for messages to get mixed as these planets clash. Ruling Mercury forms a trine with transformative Pluto in retrograde on Tuesday, encouraging you to consider how you can create change from within. Use this transit to meditate and sit with your thoughts as you centre yourself. You could be struck with fresh inspiration to support your finances on Wednesday when the money-governing Moon waxes full in receptive Pisces. The full Moon will also create a sextile with change-making Uranus in retrograde, revealing new opportunities to you. More

View photos Cancer

June 21 to July 22





Celebrate loving yourself, Cancer. You’re encouraged to build yourself up on Tuesday, when inner growth-ruling Mercury forms a trine with pleasure-seeking Pluto in retrograde. Take every opportunity to enjoy being alive, and delve into deep conversations that provoke new insights. Share your positive perspective — the people around you will enjoy the lift. Open yourself to the unexpected on Wednesday, when the ruling Moon waxes full in sensitive Pisces. This full Moon creates a favourable sextile with exciting Uranus in retrograde , which creates happy accidents — go with the flow. You’re ready to get back to your safe space on Friday when spiritual Mercury forms a sextile with domestic Venus. Get cosy and take in a good book during this healing transit. More

