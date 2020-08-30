Your Horoscope This Week

This week brings us an opportunity to go deep. We can discover hidden truths on Tuesday, when intellectual Mercury forms a trine with powerful Pluto retrograde. Our wit is sharpened, and it’s easier to think outside of the box as these planets complement each other. The transit helps us to understand various perspectives. On Wednesday, the Moon waxes full in dreamy Pisces, bringing an optimistic and hopeful energy. The full Moon also creates a sextile with enigmatic Uranus in retrograde, helping us to consider how we can make a positive change in our lives. On Wednesday, messenger Mercury makes a trine with rule-making Saturn. We’ll develop a keen eye for finer details, making it a perfect day to figure out how we can best accomplish our goals. There’s a lot of energy to burn off on Friday, when sensual Venus creates a square against fiery Mars. We may feel as though we’re ready to burst as these planets clash, but we can channel it into a steamy encounter, or put that fire towards getting physical. We’ll want to be conscious of our words during this transit, so we can manage inconveniences with grace. Luckily, witty Mercury also forms a sextile with charismatic Venus on Friday. This transit presents a beautiful opportunity to use our charms to socialise with ease. Aries March 21 to April 19
Are you considering making a change in your space, Aries? You could benefit from some cosmic intervention on Wednesday, when the domestic-governing Moon waxes full in psychic Pisces. New ideas swirl as the
full Moon
creates a sextile with change-loving Uranus in retrograde. You could make an old idea happen if you put your mind to it. You’re ready to make your days flow a little smoother on Wednesday, when routine-ruling Mercury makes a trine with career-overseeing Saturn. These planets help you to achieve your goals. Invest a little extra care into your self-care rituals on Friday, when wellness-conscious Mercury forms a sextile with materialistic Venus — you deserve to treat yourself.
Make your money go further, Taurus. Financial-minded Mercury forms a trine with passionate Pluto retrograde on Tuesday, encouraging you to be smart with your cash. Pay attention to advice from loved ones; there’s no need to navigate these decisions alone. Have you been re-thinking a career decision? You can revisit your options with a fresh perspective on Wednesday, when the domestic-ruling Sun in your 5th house of pleasure and creativity creates a trine with status-minded
Uranus in retrograde
. You’ve got the chance to take control of your financial future on Wednesday, when money-conscious Mercury makes a trine with intellectual Saturn. Apply what you’ve learned, and you’ll be ready to make the right move.
It’s okay to slow down, Gemini. Take time to heal on Sunday, when wellness-conscious Mercury opposes status-minded Neptune. Unplug and take a digital detox if you can during this confusing transit. It’s easier for messages to get mixed as these planets clash. Ruling Mercury forms a trine with transformative Pluto in retrograde on Tuesday, encouraging you to consider how you can create change from within. Use this transit to meditate and sit with your thoughts as you centre yourself. You could be struck with fresh inspiration to support your finances on Wednesday when the money-governing
Moon waxes full
in receptive Pisces. The full Moon will also create a sextile with change-making Uranus in retrograde, revealing new opportunities to you.
Celebrate loving yourself, Cancer. You’re encouraged to build yourself up on Tuesday, when inner growth-ruling Mercury forms a trine with pleasure-seeking Pluto in retrograde. Take every opportunity to enjoy being alive, and delve into deep conversations that provoke new insights. Share your positive perspective — the people around you will enjoy the lift. Open yourself to the unexpected on Wednesday, when the ruling Moon waxes full in sensitive Pisces. This full Moon creates a favourable sextile with exciting
Uranus in retrograde
, which creates happy accidents — go with the flow. You’re ready to get back to your safe space on Friday when spiritual Mercury forms a sextile with domestic Venus. Get cosy and take in a good book during this healing transit.
Need a change of scenery, Leo? You could be inspired to change to your space on Tuesday, when materialistic Mercury forms a trine with domestic-minded Pluto in retrograde. Enjoy getting creative with your imagination during this transit. You’re feeling brave and ready to take on a new challenge on Wednesday, as the ruling Sun in your 2nd house of finances creates a trine with passionate Uranus in retrograde. See how far you can
make your money stretch
, and be conservative with your funds on this new venture. Consider how you can cash in on your assets on Friday, when money-minded Mercury forms a sextile with career-ruling Venus. Open up conversations with colleagues and friends who can steer you in the right direction.
Chase your passions, Virgo. You’re in the mood to create beautiful things on Wednesday, when career-overseeing Mercury makes a trine with pleasure-seeking Saturn. Bring order to disorganisation, and follow your bliss as
these planets support each other
. Be mindful not to be possessive on Friday, when materialistic Venus creates a square with sensual Mars. Instead, find more productive ways to release this pent up energy, such as through exercise or dance. Your wheels begin turning on Friday, when status-minded Mercury forms a sextile with money-conscious Venus. Open up conversations with people who inspire you, and collaborate on exciting new ideas.
Are you thinking about how you can give back, Libra? On Tuesday, you may be drawn towards investigating humanitarian causes to get involved in, as inner-growth Mercury forms a trine with materialistic Pluto in retrograde. Do your research, and evaluate where you can help during this favourable transit. You're filled with inspiration on Wednesday, when the career-governing Moon waxes full in sensitive Pisces. This full Moon is favoured by a sextile with innovative Uranus in retrograde, encouraging you to consider past opportunities. Make adjustments where they're needed and get started. Take time to connect with your inner self on Friday, when spiritual Mercury forms a sextile with ruling Venus. When you're ready, reconnect with a friend and enjoy this beautiful transit.
How do you manage your emotions,
Scorpio
? Practice mindfulness when it comes to your relationships on Sunday, as intense feelings arise when romantic Venus opposes ruling Pluto in retrograde. If you’re single, this transit could draw you towards people who don’t treat you well — guard your heart. You may be feeling inspired to collaborate with friends on Wednesday, when the status-minded Sun in your 11th house of friendship creates a trine with domestic-ruling Uranus in retrograde. If you can’t be together physically, start up a conference call to explore new projects together. It could be challenging to get things accomplished on Friday, when passionate Venus creates a square against routine-governing Mars. Practice patience during this challenging transit, and take a break from your work to clear your mind if you feel like you’re hitting a wall.
Let your feelings out, Sagittarius. You’re ready to get real on Tuesday, when passionate Mercury forms a trine with inner growth-governing Pluto in retrograde. Embrace your transformation, and don’t be afraid to hold back while these planets complement each other. You could make some significant strides for your career on Wednesday, when ambitious Mercury makes a trine with money-minded Saturn. This is an excellent day for double-checking facts and making sure that
your contracts are in order
. Enjoy creating a new schedule for yourself on Friday, as work-minded Mercury forms a sextile with routine-overseeing Venus. Design your days and enjoy the fruits of your labour.
Trust your instincts,
Capricorn
. You may notice that your intuition heightens on Wednesday, when the romantic Moon waxes full in psychic Pisces. This full Moon creates a sextile with money-minded Uranus in retrograde, helping you to uncover opportunities that are ready to cross your path again. Get ultra-organised on Wednesday, as schedule-savvy Mercury makes a trine with ruling Saturn. You may be asked for help or guidance during this transit — lend your wisdom where you can. It’s easy to get focused on Friday when routine-overseeing Mercury forms a sextile with career-minded Venus on Thursday. Enjoy making progress on your projects, and bringing your ideas to life.
Have faith in yourself, Aquarius. You’re following the right path on Wednesday, when the routine-overseeing Moon waxes full in receptive Pisces. This Full Moon forms a sextile with ruling Uranus in retrograde, encouraging you to explore old ideas and nurture your forward-thinking spirit. Your power expands on Wednesday, as the passionate Sun in your
8th house of transformation, mystery, and dramatic change
creates a trine with ruling Uranus in retrograde. Use this transit to explore your options, and focus on self-discovery. Keep the peace at home on Friday, as domestic-minded Venus creates a square against warrior Mars. Everyone is feeling a little more prickly as these planets clash — burn off this energy by getting into nature with a fast-paced walk or hike.
Avoid miscommunications, Pisces. You could save yourself some exasperation on Sunday by hanging back when affectionate Mercury opposes ruling Neptune. This transit tends to cause confusion; your wires may get crossed with loved ones’. So use this day to write out your feelings or experiment with artistic mediums to help organise your thoughts. Your brain is bursting with exciting ideas on Wednesday, when the creative Moon waxes full in sensitive Pisces. A sextile supports this full Moon with innovative Uranus in retrograde, which can help you revisit older ideas that are now ripe for the picking. Reach out to your network for support on Wednesday, when the routine-overseeing Sun in your
7th house of partnerships, contracts, and business
creates a trine with Uranus in retrograde. An old partner could help you to bring a forgotten project back to life.
