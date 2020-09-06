Your Horoscope This Week



It's time to do things a little differently. On Sunday, charming Venus makes her way into proud Leo, changing how we express our emotions. We may gravitate towards making grander gestures than usual (in fact, we’ll have to be careful not to lead anyone one), or be tempted to switch up our personal style. On Wednesday, the Sun creates a trine with lucky Jupiter in retrograde, brightening our outlook. We should share that positive spirit by expressing our thankfulness for others. The same day, ambitious Mars stations retrograde in Aries, encouraging us to turn inwards. We may feel that it's difficult to express our emotions or start projects while the red planet moves in reverse, so take this time to focus on internal change. The Moon wanes into her 3rd quarter in inquisitive Gemini on Thursday, making us feel a little scattered. We’ll need patience to get through; a journal to help us organise our thoughts can help too. On Friday, the Sun opposes dreamy Neptune in retrograde. We may find ourselves making snap judgements about others, but that’s a mistake; things aren’t as straightforward as they seem during this transit. Finally, on Saturday, get ready to celebrate as abundant Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn. When the planet of luck moved in reverse, we were called to address any habits that were holding us back. Use this favourable new transit to move forward with a confident new spirit.



View photos Aries

March 21 to April 19





Treat yourself, Aries. Why not enjoy the finer things in life starting Sunday, when materialistic Venus speeds into luxury-loving Leo? During this transit, love-ruling Venus will also help you draw in romance, encouraging you to flirt up a storm. On Wednesday, ruling Mars stations retrograde in enthusiastic Aries. The risk for burnout is real, so be sure to invest time in self-care. Nurture your inner intellectual starting Saturday, as









Treat yourself, Aries. Why not enjoy the finer things in life starting Sunday, when materialistic Venus speeds into luxury-loving Leo? During this transit, love-ruling Venus will also help you draw in romance, encouraging you to flirt up a storm. On Wednesday, ruling Mars stations retrograde in enthusiastic Aries. The risk for burnout is real, so be sure to invest time in self-care. Nurture your inner intellectual starting Saturday, as philosophical Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn . While you may not be in the mood to take action, you can fuel up on information. Use this transit to dive deep into a subject that excites you. More

View photos Taurus

April 20 to May 20





Are you craving a little escapism, Taurus? Spice up your schedule starting Sunday, when routine-ruling Venus makes her way into royal Leo. There are easy tweaks that you can make to your to-do list to make your days more enjoyable. Pump up your favourite music, make time for meditation, and nurture your body with your favourite foods. Be extra kind to yourself beginning Wednesday, when spiritual Mars stations retrograde in Aries. When the warrior planet moves in reverse, he asks us to slow down and stop concentrating on materialistic changes. Use this transit to listen to your inner self more closely, and make space to let that voice be heard. Try not to let your imagination get the best of you on Friday, as the domestic-minded Sun in your









Are you craving a little escapism, Taurus? Spice up your schedule starting Sunday, when routine-ruling Venus makes her way into royal Leo. There are easy tweaks that you can make to your to-do list to make your days more enjoyable. Pump up your favourite music, make time for meditation, and nurture your body with your favourite foods. Be extra kind to yourself beginning Wednesday, when spiritual Mars stations retrograde in Aries. When the warrior planet moves in reverse, he asks us to slow down and stop concentrating on materialistic changes. Use this transit to listen to your inner self more closely, and make space to let that voice be heard. Try not to let your imagination get the best of you on Friday, as the domestic-minded Sun in your 5th house of pleasure, creativity, and romance opposes dreamy Neptune in retrograde. Ground yourself and support your sensitive spirit with positive affirmations. More

View photos Gemini

May 21 to June 20





Share the love, Gemini. You're in the mood to connect with loved ones on Wednesday, when the Sun in your









Share the love, Gemini. You're in the mood to connect with loved ones on Wednesday, when the Sun in your 4th house of home and family creates a trine with affectionate Jupiter in retrograde. Reach out to your nearest and dearest for support, and enjoy this sweet transit. You may want to seek out family advice on Friday, when the Sun in your 4th house opposes career-minded Neptune in retrograde. A solution might not be so clear-cut, so use your energy towards developing more faith in yourself and your abilities. After being retrograde since May 12, Jupiter stations direct in Capricorn on Saturday, helping you to grow in self-confidence. Be ready to ask for what you need as he moves forward. More

Story continues