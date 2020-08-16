Your Horoscope This Week



The week kicks off with a burst of self-confidence, as the Sun creates a trine with energetic Mars on Sunday. If you're single, this is an excellent opportunity to chat up that special someone. But we can also use this feel-good energy to reach the finish line on old projects. We’ll continue ticking goals off our to-do lists on Monday, as messenger Mercury forms a trine with ambitious Mars and the Sun creates a conjunction with intelligent Mercury. We can trust our intuition. Our thoughts will be attuned to getting things done. As a bonus: We’ll be able to easily understand different perspectives, making it a good time to understand the bigger picture better. We may be rethinking our approach to our aesthetics on Tuesday, when beauty-loving Venus forms a sextile with innovative Uranus in retrograde. Because the planet of change is moving in reverse, we're encouraged to look towards our past and see what's been working. Quarantine’s still on and there's little need to turn out exciting looks, so why not focus on things that bring you joy? A new beginning approaches on Tuesday as well, as the Moon begins a new cycle in creative Leo. Use this transit to meditate on how you'd like to create a fresh start and express your voice more honestly. We’ll end the week on a tidy note: The Sun celebrates the sign of Virgo starting on Saturday, helping us to organise our lives. It's a wonderful time to get detail-oriented — allowing us to move on to bigger and better things.



March 21 to April 19





You can make the best from any situation, Aries. Use your quick mind to come up with a fun activity on Sunday, as the fun-loving Sun in your 5th house of pleasure creates a trine with ruling Mars . Mundane tasks are more enjoyable on Monday as the entertainment-minded Sun forms a conjunction with schedule-governing Mercury. You're ready to turn your attention towards accomplishing your goals starting Saturday when the pleasure-seeking Sun illuminates your 6th house of health, order, and service. Get creative and find new ways to make your days refreshing, so that you can avoid getting stuck in a rut. More

April 20 to May 20





Are you ready to brighten up your space, Taurus? You may be interested in upgrading your decor on Monday, as the home-loving Sun in your 4th house of foundations and family creates a conjunction with materialistic Mercury. Alternatively, you can use this transit to discuss money matters with family so that you can make an informed decision. Consider how you can simplify your schedule on Tuesday, as routine-overseeing Venus forms a sextile with status-minded Uranus in retrograde. Are there parts of your day that could be better spent? Experiment with waking up earlier, or taking time to decompress during the day. You're ready to kick back at home starting on Saturday when the domestic-ruling Sun brightens your 5th house of creativity, pleasure, and romance . Invite friends and family over to enjoy each other's company safely. More

May 21 to June 20





Are you ready to ask for what you need, Gemini ? The Sun in your 3rd house of communication, creates a trine with ambitious Mars on Sunday, helping you find solutions to challenges. Collaborate and see if you can trade favours with friends and colleagues to help each other out. Meditate on your financial goals on Tuesday, when the money-minded Moon begins a new cycle in charming Leo. Use your creative insight to consider new ways for you to take care of your cash. Your mind shifts to domestic matters starting Saturday when the Sun lights up your 4th house of family, instincts, and foundations. Use this transit to bring harmony to your space and enjoy your nearest and dearest company. More

