Horoscope for Today: What the Stars Have in Store for You

Aries: You will be faced with a lot of choices. Make the right choice that will help you stay committed to the path toward success. You will feel sentimental but try to stay practical.

Taurus: You will feel like procrastinating new projects. Take a break if necessary but don’t lose focus. Expect to meet some special as romance is in your stars.

Gemini: You will feel insecure about your physical and emotional status today. Confide in a close friend or partner and don’t let the emotions sway your confidence.

Cancer: It’s going to be long and hard day. Expect tussles at work place and pressures at home will combine to give you a lot of stress. Try to keep domestic pressures and work stress apart and move on.

Leo: You will act like a mentor to a younger member of the family who in need for some guidance. Use your life experience and instinct to guide them toward a better future.

Virgo: Be cautious of those you consider friends but they might not hold your best interests at heart. You will be in an existential mood today and worry a lot. Try to let these negative emotions go.

Libra: Parents will feel especially proud of their children today as they achieve something. Office goers can expect a monetary incentive coming their way, spend it wisely.

Scorpio: Today is a day to practise some extra caution. Be on the lookout for any possible saboteurs at work today.

Sagittarius: Pack your bags Scorpio as there is some leisurely travel in your future. Might not be a long vacation but expect a short trip that will help you relax.

Capricorn: You have been putting all your efforts into work, ignoring other more important aspects of life. Take some time off to appreciate the people you love or simply have fun with family and friends.

Aquarius: People might take advantage of your calm behaviour and patience. Be cautious of those trying to shed their responsibilities onto you.

Pisces: Be very, very careful with your financial dealings today. There might be some financial hiccups in the near futures, don’t take any risks with investments today.