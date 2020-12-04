Horoscope for Today: Read What's in Store for All Zodiac Signs Here

Aries: It is recommended that you take a positive attitude. Make people around you smile with your natural charm. Don’t doubt yourself and be more proactive in whatever you do.

Taurus: You might not commit to anything major today. It is alright to not be convinced with an idea without knowing the facts. Don’t gamble today.

Gemini: You will struggle to make others around understand your perspective and might start feeling alone in the process. It is suggested that you reach out to people instead of pulling away.

Cancer: This is one of those days when you have to realise that fun can wait however work cannot. Finish the work and then spend a good time with loved ones today.

Leo: Concentrate on one task at a time. If you remain concerned about the amount of work that you have to do, it is possible that none of it gets done.

Virgo: For tackling mundane tasks, you will have to remind yourself that you can always find fun doing anything. Take responsibility for your mood and don’t let others spoil it.

Libra: You need some time to yourself to clear your head because the influence of other people is affecting your thinking. Be sensitive to others but don’t push yourself down with their burden.

Scorpio: Maintain a positive attitude about even the most difficult situations. You don’t need to be angry while dealing with a problem.

Sagittarius: Dealing with people on an emotional level will be problematic for you. Give people the love they need from you and don’t be stubborn.

Capricorn: In order to get more attention, you are exaggerating the truth. Stop making things seem bigger than they are. You need to take reserved actions and reactions on things.

Aquarius: Try to come out of your shell and laugh a little with family and friends. Keep your chin up and the difficult time will pass soon.

Pisces: Show gratitude today for all that you have got and let people know how much they mean to you. You are the one who can make sure that others around you do not get upset.