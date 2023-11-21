Horoscope today: Your daily guide for Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Shelley von Strunckel (handout)

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

If you’re feeling restless, it’s no surprise. For the past few months, you’ve faced a series of situations in which you had little say or, worse, decisions were in others’ hands. Meanwhile, however, you’ve been ignoring certain pivotal but dull issues. Tackle them now. They’re as distracting as they are urgent.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Don’t be surprised if soon you find yourself breaking away from once-unchanging arrangements. Although things are happening suddenly, you’ve been aware for ages that changes weren’t just important, they were pressing. Tempting as it is to think things over, the sooner you make a move, the better.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Recently you were discussing several situations that have become an increasing source of irritation, if not concern. While others showed interest, offering ideas or support was another matter. The problem? You’re so confident, that others assume all is well. If you need help, you’ll need to ask for it.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Over the past week or so, you’ve gone from being confident about certain longstanding plans to questioning whether a review is necessary. That’s not only a good idea, what you learn will make it clear that certain changes aren’t just wise, they’re vital. And the sooner you tackle them, the better.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You don’t think of it until circumstances corner you into discussing tricky issues. The problem? Not only does everybody think they’re right, you’re feeling impatient and want things dealt with. The secret? Irritating as it may be, it’s exactly what you’re avoiding. Being patient, now and as the future unfolds.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Because you take time to check out what you’re getting involved in, you rarely need to disentangle yourself from plans. While that’s what you’re doing, these changes are because times have changed and so too, longstanding arrangements. They’re likely to come undone on their own.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Being a gracious Libra, you’ve a powerful sense of timing and, especially, of the right moment to make potentially tricky suggestions. However, with things moving so swiftly, you may have no choice but to speak up soon, and to do so frankly. Once you have, it will be a huge relief.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

There’s a New Moon in each sign every year. Every one brings a fresh perspective. The Scorpio New Moon was last week, on November 13. Since then, you’ve not only explored new ideas, you’ve benefited from sudden clarity about what should go, as well. Decisions? They seem urgent, but take it slowly.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Understandably you’re eager to turn the ideas currently being discussed into action. Tempting as it is to dive in, confident you’ll spot and deal with tricky situations as they arise, that’s not only unwise, it’s risky. Many of these will be so sudden you’ll need time to gather the facts necessary for discussions.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

As a practical earth sign, you’d rather gather the facts you need about plans once, and be confident you know all that’s necessary, than plunge on. However, certain individuals don’t share your patience and can’t help but act impulsively. Let them. Then make a point of learning from their experiences.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 17)

Only recently you were congratulating yourself for having sidestepped certain situations. However, not only are these inescapable, once you’re talking things through, you’ll realise you’re short of facts. And those changes aren’t just pressing, you’ll benefit from them enormously. The challenge? Taking that first step.

Pisces (February 18 – March 19)

Long ago you realised that however much they try, certain people aren’t just unimaginative, their questions can rouse doubts. Tempting as it is to hope these matters will work themselves out, they won’t. As much as you dread confronting the individuals in question, the fact is, you have no choice.

If it's your birthday tomorrow...

Your ability to analyse even tricky situations and, better yet, find a solution for everything from minor changes to pressing issues is a real asset. Now, however, certain matters require a more intuitive approach. While you’re aware of, and employ, this side of your nature when the mood’s right, now it’s about using it even when you’re under pressure. True, initially this may be challenging, but within a short time, you’ll be able to combine the practical side of your nature with your intuition.

