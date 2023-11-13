Horoscope today: Your daily guide for Monday, November 13, 2023

Shelley von Strunckel (handout)

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Not only have recent discussions, ideas and offers been thrilling, the swift pace has kept even you, an impatient Aries, on your toes. The problem? You can’t ignore tedious, if not time-consuming, details. Asking for help may be out of character. Still, do so. Certain individuals actually enjoy dealing with exactly such details.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Although the powerful Taurus eclipsed Full Moon took place in late October, you’re still benefiting from the breakthroughs it triggered. While some were immediately recognisable as a fresh starting point, others seemed unwelcome distractions. Now, at long last, you’re finally beginning to spot exactly what these are adding to your life.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Over the past week or so, your ruler, Mercury, has formed a series of powerful links to most of the other planets. The resulting conversations have been informative, but turning those ideas into action is more challenging. The secret? Select those you can begin now, on your own. The rest can wait.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You may not be feeling patient. However, your sensitive intuition as a Cancer is undoubtedly telling you that if you must organise plans, it’s vital to regard them as more of an experiment than anything lasting. Focus on making the best of each day. That alone will do wonders to boost your spirits.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The odds are good that the recent link between your ruler the Sun and the fortunate Jupiter led to exciting conversations, if not plans for the future. However, with the foundation on which these would be based shifting, changes aren’t just likely, they’ll lead to serious discussions about the practical side of those plans.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

As a Virgo, you’re not only a practical earth sign, you’ve a remarkable talent for spotting potential problems while they’re still manageable. Several are brewing now. First, discuss these with those who are vulnerable to them. Then, tackle each, in some cases with the help of those who are likely to be influenced.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Last week your ruling planet, Venus, moved into Libra. This triggered a cycle of questioning and reflection but, equally, you’ve realised you’re feeling restless and are eager for changes, if not new adventures. It’s there for a month, so you’ve plenty of time to explore your options.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You’re only just beginning to admit to yourself that certain arrangements that once meant a great deal to you have become more of a burden than a joy. Simply acknowledging that will give you the freedom to explore other options, if not radical changes. Decisions? Not yet. You need time for reflection.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

True, the tasks you’ve faced over the past month or so, while your ruler Jupiter was in a tricky portion of your chart, were challenging. Now that you’re looking back on what you learnt and who you met, you’re unexpectedly grateful for those experiences. Better yet, those insights will prove invaluable this week.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

If you’re into astrology, you’re probably familiar with the period when the communication planet, Mercury, is retrograde and the confusion it’s said to trigger. However, your ruler Saturn has just been retrograde and now that it’s moving forward once again, you’ll discover that you, too, are benefitting from a welcome clarity.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 17)

You thrive on innovation. You seem to understand where and how new ideas will fit in, and often will take advantage of them, long before others are aware of their significance. But now, even you might feel overwhelmed by the changes taking place. If so, focus on exploration. Decisions? They can, and should, wait.

Pisces (February 18 – March 19)

The past few weeks have been seriously disruptive, for you and for others. However, as an intuitive Pisces, you’ve sensed that those endings, whatever form they were taking, were clearing the way for something new and wonderful. Now it’s appearing. By the week’s close, you’ll know everything there is to know.

If it's your birthday tomorrow...

Your birthday theme is an exciting one. It’s a “fresh start”. Initially, however, you could mistake the unexpected events or distracting offers as a nuisance, especially when you’ve put so much time, energy and, possibly, heart into certain longstanding plans. Once that’s clear, you’ll recognise your gift from the heavens as being dual. That is, it’s about new activities but, also, about discovering an unexpected approach to making the best of them. If in doubt, explore absolutely everything that comes your way.

