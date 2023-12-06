Horoscope today: Your daily guide for Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Shelley von Strunckel (handout)

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

As an Aries and a fire sign, you don’t just enjoy discussing new ideas, you thrive on unexpected changes. And, judging by the current planetary set-up, that’s exactly what’s coming your way. The challenge? Fitting everything in. Ignore those who say it’s impossible. For them, it would be, but they’re not an Aries.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

If it seems like you are facing one unexpected event and unsettling change after another, it is no surprise. In fact, with your ruler Venus moving into a new sign and focusing on teamwork, there’ll be a lot to discuss and a lot to learn. Once that’s clear, you’ll enjoy every day of the process.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)While others are complaining about the need to rethink plans and explore more far-reaching ideas, potential changes or what could be unsettling plans, you’re enjoying the process. Not only are you learning about potential changes, the ideas being discussed are broadening your horizons, and in wonderful ways.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Over the past few days, you’ve begun to realise that certain once-rewarding arrangements need to be rethought, if not substantially changed. While some changes are clear cut, a few are more worrying. What’s more, certain individuals are also concerned. Discuss these. The sooner you begin, the easier it will be for everybody.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Certain individuals aren’t just excited about their plans, they’re eager to get you involved. While you’re intrigued, as a Leo, you’re not only involved in a range of activities, you always ensure they’re worth your while. This once, however, take a chance. Explore. The more you learn, the more excited you’ll be.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Obviously, the idea of good fortune coming your way is appealing. However, as a cautious Virgo, you like to check things out. Not everybody understands that and, in some cases, others will be insulted. The solution? Check things out but keep it to yourself.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

When certain individuals are upset, they’ll seek revenge. However, as a clever Libra, you know a far better way of forcing them to learn from the situation in question. And that is to back off and allow them the freedom to get things really wrong. That, in turn, will force them to recognise what’s right.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

For the past few weeks, you’ve been juggling various elements of your life, trying to find a balance between the stillness you need on a regular basis and having the time to focus on those activities and individuals that bring you joy. This is especially important now. The secret? Take it slowly and notice what works.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Few things bring you as much joy as introducing somebody to a place or an activity that is unfamiliar but will add enormously to their life. The problem? Certain individuals regard these not merely as a distraction, but as a waste of time. Discuss this, frankly and openly. And the sooner, the better.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

As an earth sign, you’re practical by nature. However, you’re also ruled by the cautious and thorough planet Saturn, which gives you an ability to focus on details far more thoroughly than others. Use this for yourself but, in certain cases, you’re urged to give others some good, Capricorn-style advice.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 17)

While there’s a lot going on that’s exciting, and much of it is promising, you’re still facing a range of dull practical matters. Worse, they’re requiring more of your attention by the day. The secret? Stop trying to avoid this and plunge in. However, ensure there’s somebody helpful by your side. You’ll need them.

Pisces (February 18 – March 19)

Certain arrangements aren’t just in transition — major changes are occurring, and nearly every day. True, in the past, everybody expected these would be both easy to make and, equally, survive the current twists and turns. However, that’s not the way it’s going. The sooner you begin exploring your options, the better.

If it's your birthday tomorrow...

Being an inquisitive and, often, impatient fire sign, while you enjoy learning about new ideas and places, you’d rather plunge in and learn from experience. Judging by your birthday stars, that’s exactly what’s coming your way. While some ideas, offers or changes won’t be that much of a surprise, others will be as unexpected as they are puzzling. That’s the challenge. Acknowledge the only way to learn about these is by plunging in. Unsettling? Yes. Worth it? Definitely.

