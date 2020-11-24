Horoscope Today: Check What’s in Store for You

Aries: The day will be peppered with good times only. You will be surrounded by lots of friends. Make sure you spare some time for a special friend, later in the day.

Taurus: You are likely to start the day with a stern approach. As the day progresses, your temperament will be more mellowed and you will find that things are taking a turn for the better.

Gemini: It is unlikely today that you will lose your temper as you will be at peace with your surroundings. Though a member in the family could be the source of some anxiety, yet you will remain unfazed.

Cancer: Your professional efficiency will impress your seniors and bosses at work, today. You will do well in the professional sphere and postpone bidding duties for later which will do better than worse.

Leo: You will feel full of joy and blessing and are in a thanksgiving mood today. You might develop a penchant for subjects like philosophy and a desire to hone your creative skills.

Virgo: You will have peers stand by you at the workplace. But try meditating to cool down your nerves as you are likely to spend most part of the day with a hot head.

Libra: Work will progress as per your expectations so look forward to a pleasant evening in the company of someone special.

Scorpio: Entrepreneurship will reflect in your creativity and artistic bent. Pleasure and good time with a romantic partner or someone special will bring the biggest smile on your face.

Sagittarius: Luck is on your side today. Don't let the better of your emotions cloud the sense of logic in you. Don't pile too many expectations as far as relationships are concerned.

Capricorn: You are likely to lose your temper today at work. Think twice before you engage in any kind of scuffle and take measured steps.

Aquarius: Take a break or plan a trip or a weekend retreat. You have been burning yourself out lately so you need it. If nothing else, a random outing or a little holiday will get you going.

Pisces: You may find yourself indulging in some productive discussion with like-minded people later in the day. Your financial and social status will receive a good boost today.