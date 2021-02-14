Horoscope for February 14: Look What the Stars Have in Store for You on Valentine’s Day

Aries: Critically analyse things that you hear about others before accepting them as facts. Do not take any action based on hearsay till you verify the information.

Taurus: You want to purchase an expensive item, however, your plans will change after assessing your finances. You should be patient and make a purchase only when you are financially stable.

Gemini: Most of the day would be spent in trying to connect with a friend who has been upset about something. Don’t worry and give them some time alone.

Cancer: A well-wisher is trying to protect your feelings by telling you to do something, however, you want to act differently. It is better to listen to your friend’s advice.

Leo: A friend in trouble needs your empathy. Do not burden them with facts now. Offer solutions, however, don’t come across as aggressive.

Virgo: You will be struggling to complete a task on February 14. It is best to speak to your supervisors about the work instead of giving them a sub-standard output.

Libra: A vacation seems to be on cards for you, Libra. Talk to those who know better about your destination in order to make the required arrangements before the trip.

Scorpio: You will be thinking about the practical problems in achieving a goal. It is likely that you are going to find a new aim to achieve on February 14.

Sagittarius: Atmosphere at work will not be favourable as a colleague might be upset about something. Don’t let their problems stop you from doing your work.

Capricorn: You will be juggling between work and personal life on February 14. Your mind will be distracted, however, try your best to stay focused.

Aquarius: Personally, you will be in a happy space. You will be spending a good day with your partner. Those who are not in relationships will also feel content with their life.

Pisces: A friend who has been feeling lonely will be visiting you on February 14. They might not be interested in sharing their feelings with you, however, you should keep them company.