Hornets vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Charlotte Hornets play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $23,506,567 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $40,163,535 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday December 26, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Monumental Sports Network
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte
Home Radio: The Team 980 AM / WFED 1500 AM
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Hornets vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest