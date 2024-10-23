Hornets vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Charlotte Hornets have not won any games while the Houston Rockets have not won any games

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 23, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Space City Home Network

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Hornets vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest