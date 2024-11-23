Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Hornets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $27,426,925 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $28,190,912 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday November 23, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

