The Hornets’ swoon continues. Takeaways from Charlotte’s loss in Philadelphia

Knowing the difficult circumstances the Charlotte Hornets are entangled in and sensing possible frustration mounting, Steve Clifford made sure to get a particular point across to his team over the weekend.

“Until we get our guys back, do we have a playoff roster that we are putting on the floor every night?” the coach said Sunday. “No, we don’t. But that doesn’t mean we can’t play playoff basketball. We can play playoff-type basketball.”

It appears the Hornets still have a bit of work to do before that’s consistently the case.

Unable to stop Philadelphia star big man Joel Embiid and devoid of enough offensive firepower outside of Kelly Oubre and Terry Rozier, the Hornets lost to the 76ers, 131-113, at Wells Fargo Center.

Here are some takeaways from the Hornets’ 17th loss in their past 21 games:

Not enough in the fourth

For all the good things they did to climb out of a hefty 19-point hole, some of the issues that have cropped up in their losses were too much for the Hornets to overcome.

Defensively, they couldn’t get the necessary amount of stops and their rotations weren’t as sharp as they needed to be. Especially against Embiid, who torched them for 16 points in the game’s final quarter. That combination proved to be lethal on a night Rozier and Oubre kept their offensive fireworks going – each extending their career-long 20-plus point streaks to eight games to mark the first time in franchise history two players have had concurrent 20-point stretches of at least eight games.

Philadelphia closed the Hornets out with a 19-6 spurt to end a 35-point final quarter.

Oh, those early foul woes

The Hornets had the officials blowing their whistles early on and it cost them.

Fouls were way too common and the Hornets didn’t do a good job of not allowing continuation on the play, yielding three and-1s in the first half alone, including one to ex-Hornet Montrezl Harrell. Rozier and Oubre each picked up a third foul near the tail end of the first half, which aided Philadelphia in a 21-9 spurt to end the second quarter.

Those constant hacks led to an early huge free throw disparity. Philadelphia went to the line 17 times in the second quarter and 20 in the first half compared to just five trips for the Hornets, and the 76ers collected 17 points via free throws. That made it even more difficult for the Hornets to overcome a size issue inside that propelled Embiid to 53 points, 28 of which came in the first half.

Reversing the trend in the third quarter was key for the Hornets to get back into it heading into the fourth quarter. They connected on 15 and 17 attempts, which were both season bests in a single quarter.

LaMelo absent again

The Hornets’ All-Star point guard is apparently still under the weather.

LaMelo Ball, who was already listed as out for the 11th straight game, did not travel with to Philadelphia due to illness the team said is unrelated to health & safety protocols. Ball was also sick Friday night and not on the bench for the Hornets’ loss to the Knicks, even forgoing his normal pregame shooting routine.

Ball has returned to practice, but hasn’t completely participated in all the drills and activities. The Hornets have a scheduled day off on Monday before resuming preparations for a two-game homestand prior to a six-game trip out west that wraps around Christmas.