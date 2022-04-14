  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hornets salty after stalled train forces team to walk to play-in game vs. Hawks

Jason Owens
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Hawks
    Atlanta Hawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Borrego
    Basketball coach

So the Charlotte Hornets had to walk to the arena for their road play-in game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Seriously. Well, the last little bit at least. It turns out a train blocked their bus from accessing State Farm Arena, so they got out and walked the rest of the way. Check out Montrezl Harrell's Instagram story:

"This is one for the books right here," Harrell said. "I ain't never seen this. Pregame? NBA, we got to do better than this."

It's not clear how far they had to walk. But it wasn't just Hornets players who were irked. Head coach James Borrego was too. And he didn't rule out shenanigans from the home team ahead of an elimination game.

"In my 20 years, I've never seen that train stop," Borrego told reporters pregame. "Never seen that. I've been coming to this arena for 20 years, have never seen a train stop before the game.

"Our guys noticed, though. Our guys noticed. It's good fuel. It's good fuel for us."

The proximity of the two Southern teams points to a natural rivalry between the Hornets and Hawks. The problem is that neither franchise has been consistently good enough for a rivalry of any significance to develop. But both teams boast young stars and emerging rosters. This is the kind of fuel that can spice things up.

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Hornets found some extra fuel ahead of Wednesday's play-in game against the Hawks. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky/file)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Game Recap: Timberwolves 109, Clippers 104

    The Timberwolves defeated the Clippers, 109-104. Anthony Edwards (30 points, five rebounds) and DAngelo Russell (29 points, five rebounds, six assists) combined for 59 points for the Timberwolves, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in the victory. Paul George tallied 34 points (25 in the 2nd half), along with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Clippers in the losing effort.

  • 2022 NBA first-round playoff previews: (4) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Toronto Raptors

    The Eastern Conference’s fourth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. Toronto won the last playoff meeting between the two teams in 2019.

  • UFC Vegas 51 betting: Finding an edge in Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

    Luque is the favorite at BetMGM and is -200. Muhammad is +165.

  • Game Recap: Nets 115, Cavaliers 108

    Led by Kyrie Irvings 34 points (12-15 FG) and 12 assists, the Nets defeated the Cavaliers, 115-108. Kevin Durant (25 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks) and Bruce Brown (18 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) added a combined 43 points for the Nets in the victory, while Darius Garland tallied 34 points and five assists for the Cavaliers in the losing effort.

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Eric Hosmer, Padres unhappy a Giants player broke one of baseball’s ‘unwritten rules’

    One of baseball’s “unwritten rules” was broken during Padres-Giants game, upsetting San Diego.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Feeling better than ever, Kirk ready for his chance to shine with Blue Jays

    With Danny Jansen set to miss some time with an oblique injury, Alejandro Kirk's opportunity to run with the Blue Jays No. 1 catching job has arrived.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max