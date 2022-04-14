Hornets salty after stalled train forces team to walk to play-in game vs. Hawks

So the Charlotte Hornets had to walk to the arena for their road play-in game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Seriously. Well, the last little bit at least. It turns out a train blocked their bus from accessing State Farm Arena, so they got out and walked the rest of the way. Check out Montrezl Harrell's Instagram story:

Per Montrezl Harrell’s IG story, following the Hornets team bus being delayed by a train they then had to walk to the arena ahead of tonight’s Play-In Game vs. ATL.#AllFly | #NBA pic.twitter.com/EM5rVfkbho — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) April 13, 2022

"This is one for the books right here," Harrell said. "I ain't never seen this. Pregame? NBA, we got to do better than this."

It's not clear how far they had to walk. But it wasn't just Hornets players who were irked. Head coach James Borrego was too. And he didn't rule out shenanigans from the home team ahead of an elimination game.

Interesting bit of spice added to #Hornets and #Hawks -- a train stopped in front of Charlotte's bus and delayed their arrival to the arena



James Borrego: "In my 20 years I've never seen that train stop...Our guys noticed...that's good fuel for us."@wcnc I #NBA pic.twitter.com/B4pYQRyAcP — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) April 13, 2022

"In my 20 years, I've never seen that train stop," Borrego told reporters pregame. "Never seen that. I've been coming to this arena for 20 years, have never seen a train stop before the game.

"Our guys noticed, though. Our guys noticed. It's good fuel. It's good fuel for us."

The proximity of the two Southern teams points to a natural rivalry between the Hornets and Hawks. The problem is that neither franchise has been consistently good enough for a rivalry of any significance to develop. But both teams boast young stars and emerging rosters. This is the kind of fuel that can spice things up.