Hornets rookie a bright spot in rough season. ‘He uses every opportunity to get better’

Dribbling at breakneck speed and making a beeline directly toward the basket, Bryce McGowens leaped into the air and nearly everyone in street clothes on the Charlotte Hornets rose in unison.

They were surely anticipating a filthy throwdown by the rookie forward, ready to give off a heartstopping, Fred Sanford-like impression. But instead, McGowens laid it off to Svi Mykhailiuk for an uncontested layup, once again showing the type of unselfishness that’s quickly endeared him to everyone in the organization during his short tenure.

McGowens’ steady improvement is one of the few bright spots in a lost season for the Hornets, which is nearing a close after Friday night’s 112-109 loss to Houston at Spectrum Center.

“He’s really had a great start to his career, but he’s done it because of his attitude,” coach Steve Clifford said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s one of the best guys in the weight room. He uses every opportunity to get better. When he went to Greensboro, he knocked it out of the park. He didn’t just play well, he was terrific.

“He’s had games here where he’s been really, really good. And it’s all aspects of it. He understands the importance of being a two-way player. I just like his whole approach.”

Technically that’s what McGowens has been for the most part since the Hornets plucked him off their draft board in the second round last June. He got inked to a two-way contract with the intention of him spending more time in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm than in Charlotte.

However, with the Hornets’ inordinate number of injuries this season, McGowens was forced into action. He’s appeared in 45 games and started the past five, posting 16 points and five rebounds against the Rockets. It came on the heels of him pouring in a career-high 20 points to go with six rebounds against Toronto on Tuesday night.

“He’s just getting more and more confident and it’s great,” Mark Williams said. “It’s great to see him have a rhythm out there, obviously. He’s hooping. It’s great for our team. I’m just happy for him. Every day he’s getting more and more comfortable and that’s ultimately what helps you become a great player.”

Story continues

In McGowens’ previous four outings leading into their final home game of the season against the Rockets, he averaged 12.5 points and shot 50% from the field. Those matchups came against Toronto, Chicago and Oklahoma City — teams that are vying for postseason berths.

“It definitely gives me an extra level of confidence knowing that I’m playing against a team that has all their guys, a great team to play against a great defensive team also,” McGowens said. “So, it just gives me motivation on moving forward to continue to build on that.

“Just continue to grow and build every game, make the most of every opportunity that I’m getting, come back after every game, watch film, relieve some of the outside stuff going into the next game and just play basketball the right way, not thinking about the 20-point game I had. Just playing basketball the right way. Staying ready at all times.”

That mentality pushed McGowens over the past handful of games. He got to the free throw line 10 times in his past two games and had nailed 43.8% of his 3-pointers in his previous four outings before cooling off slightly with a 1-for-5 display against the Rockets.

“See, he didn’t shoot the ball great in college and I think that’s where he wasn’t drafted higher,” Clifford said. “And yet, he’s going to be really good shooter. Sometimes that’s a product of he wasn’t on a great team, so he sees a lot of double teams or they helped early. But he can really play off the dribble. But his shooting is going to get good, too.”

That will only lead to more plays like the one McGowens turned in against Chicago last week, the kind of move he’d been waiting to execute perfectly all season. The 20-year-old uncorked a thunderous right-handed dunk over Nikola Vucevic, apparently catching the Bulls veteran off guard with his bounce.

He’d misfired on his previous attempts at posterizing someone. Not against Vucevic.

“It just came along with the season — I finally got me one,” McGowens said. “I had been wanting one for a little minute and it felt good. They say if you get one of them everybody is going to move out your way then. Hopefully that lane opens up a little bit more.”

That might happen if McGowens keeps refining his jumper, and there’s certainly no reason to think he won’t at least work hard on it, especially with his first full NBA offseason forthcoming. The same mentality that helped him reach this point should fuel his desire to improve.

He has his visions set on studying ways to become more aggressive offensively, fully mastering the defensive principles in Clifford’s system to reduce personal individual breakdowns, getting stronger to better hold up physically and more.

That’s all music to Clifford’s ears.

“I just like his whole approach,” Clifford said. “He’s got size and he’s very athletic, Very athletic with a very good feel for basketball. He has a very high IQ. He’s easy to play with. He’s a talented guy.”