Hornets’ preseason schedule is out. Here’s when Brandon Miller will debut in Charlotte

Brandon Miller’s home debut is set.

The Charlotte Hornets will host Oklahoma City at Spectrum Center on October 15 as part of its four-game preseason schedule, the team announced on Friday. The matchup with the Thunder will likely mark the first time the No. 2 overall selection in last month’s NBA Draft plays in front of his new home crowd.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Kendric Davis during a summer league game in Sacramento, California. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

But the first outing for Miller and possible return of Miles Bridges could come days earlier in South Florida. The Hornets have a pair of road dates with two Southeast Division foes before beginning their two-game home set to conclude the preseason., opening up in Miami against the Heat on Oct. 10 prior to heading to Washington, D.C. for a matchup with the Wizards on Oct. 12.

Charlotte concludes its preseason on Oct. 19 against Boston. By then, there should be a resolution to the last pressing question of what’s been a relatively quiet offseason for the Hornets on the free agency front: will Charlotte come to terms on a multi-year pact with PJ Washington?

Hornets 2023 preseason schedule

Oct. 10: at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12: at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15: vs. Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Oct 19: vs. Boston. 7 p.m.