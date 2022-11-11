Hornets podcast: Norman Richardson has an important role. Here’s what he does

Arrive early enough for a Charlotte Hornets game and there’s a good chance you will see assistant coach Norm Richardson already hard at work.

Richardson has many tasks and serving as one of the Hornets’ key figures in player development is chief among them. He’s often working out with certain guys on the court during pregame activities, putting them through routines to get them ready for the real action about an hour later.

In this week’s episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, Richardson expands on his role on coach Steve Clifford’s staff, what made him get into coaching, transitioning from one staff to another, what he enjoys most about being around LaMelo Ball and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.