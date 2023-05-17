Hornets move up in NBA Draft lottery, will pick second overall behind San Antonio

There’s no reason for the Charlotte Hornets’ brass to sign up for those French lessons after all.

Armed with the fourth-best chance to land the No. 1 overall pick at Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery and the subsequent opportunity to select Victor Wembanyama, the Hornets made a move up the board, but couldn’t completely overcome their 12% odds and drew the No. 2 spot.

San Antonio, which had a 14% chance, landed the top overall selection. The draft is set for June 22 in New York.

Wembanyama would’ve given the Hornets an immediate boost in more ways than one and could have injected an international flavor into the franchise. His team’s games from France were broadcast live on the NBA’s app, providing spectacular looks at Wembanyama’s impressive talents.

But he’s instead headed for Texas.

