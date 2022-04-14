  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hornets' Miles Bridges hits fan with mouthpiece after being ejected from NBA play-in tournament game

Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Charlotte Hornets
    Charlotte Hornets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miles Bridges
    Miles Bridges
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Miles Bridges' frustrations boiled over late in the Charlotte Hornets' blowout loss Wednesday night in the NBA play-in tournament when he hit a young fan with his mouthpiece after being ejected from the game in Atlanta.

Bridges was whistled for goaltending with 6:39 left in the fourth quarter against the Hawks. Upset with the call, Bridges yelled at referee James Williams, who assessed Bridges a technical foul. Bridges continued to argue, and Williams gave him a second technical, triggering an automatic ejection.

As Bridges made his way through the tunnel towards the locker room, a fan next to the railing closest to Bridges waved goodbye. Bridges then swung his arm at the fan's arm and lost his mouthpiece, which hit a girl standing nearby in the shoulder and face.

After the game, Bridges took to Twitter and called the incident "unacceptable." In a retweet of a video clip from the altercation, Bridges also asked for help reaching out to the fan.

"Somebody get me in contact with the young lady," Bridges wrote. "That’s unacceptable."

Bridges told reporters he'll accept whatever punishment he gets from the league.

"I was upset about a call, a couple of calls really," he said. "I let my temper get the best of me. It was definitely the wrong thing to do."

Charlotte's season ended Wednesday with the 132-103 loss. Bridges had 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting with four assists and four rebounds. The Hornets made the Eastern Conference play-in tournament for the second consecutive year but lost another blowout in the 9-10 matchup.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hornets' Miles Bridges hits fan with mouthpiece after being ejected

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jayson Tatum on Kyrie Irving: He told me there’s thing he wishes he would have done differently

    Brian Lewis: Jayson Tatum on his #celtics years with Kyrie Irving: "Obviously we've talked and there's some things that he probably told me wish he could do (or) would've done differently. But I think that's just part of life. Nobody's perfect, and ...

  • Kyrie Irving on Fasting for Ramadan During the NBA Postseason: 'I'm Walking with Faith'

    The Brooklyn Nets star reveals how he maintains an elite level of play while observing the holiday

  • Jordyn Woods Congratulates Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on Win and Pays Tribute to His Late Mom

    "This moment was so special to us," the model said of her boyfriend and his team Minnesota Timberwolves' victory Tuesday night

  • Kim Kardashian posts PDA-fuelled picture with Pete Davidson

    ‘Late nite snack,’ reality TV star captioned post

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Wolves making the playoffs: ‘Minnesota just won the chip 🤣’

    Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Minnesota Timberwolves making the NBA playoffs and Patrick Beverley's antics.

  • NBA play-in tourney: Hornets F Miles Bridges hits fan with mouthguard after ejection

    The Hornets were missing all over the place.

  • UN says Ukraine war threatens to devastate many poor nations

    Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a U.N. task force warned Wednesday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released the report saying that the war is “supercharging” a crisis in food, energy and finance in poorer countries that were already struggling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and a lack of access to adequate funding for economic recovery. “We are now facing a perfect storm that threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries,” Guterres said at a news conference.

  • Guerrero slugs 3 HRs despite gash on hand, Jays beat Yankees

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. declared this spring that last year was just the trailer for the upstart Blue Jays. Bloodied by a baserunner's cleats and forced into the dugout, Guerrero sure looked to manager Charlie Montoyo like a best picture winner. “Like in the ‘Rocky’ movie," Montoyo recalled.

  • Staal's hat trick carries Hurricanes past Ducks 5-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal capped his fourth career hat trick — and first in 10 years — with an empty-net goal and the Carolina Hurricanes settled in defensively after an offense-filled first period to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Svechnikov had an assist and Nino Neiderreiter assisted on two goals. Staal, whose last three-goal game came on April 18, 2012, at Philadelphia wh

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Thad Young on Raptors' amazing coach staff, sensing playoff teams crumbling

    Thaddeus Young discusses becoming more of a vocal leaders in timeouts, the Raptors' growing defensive chemistry, Toronto's amazing coaching staff and his advice to the young players on their first playoff series.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Pettersson puts up three points, Canucks edge Golden Knights 5-4 in crucial OT win

    VANCOUVER — Quinn Hughes scored 51 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks kept their dim playoff dreams alive with a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The result moves Vancouver within three points of Vegas, with both teams grasping for the Western Conference wild card spots. Elias Pettersson had goal and a pair of assists for the Canucks (36-28-10) in regulation, while Bo Horvat had one of each. Vasily Podkolzin and Brad Richardson rounded out the scoring for the home s

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Ruination is the first League of Legends novel

    When can you read the first ever novel of League of Legends and what will it be about?