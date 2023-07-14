Hornets mailbag: What’s going on with Charlotte’s roster? Is PJ Washington returning?

Things have been quiet around the Charlotte Hornets lately.

Other than re-signing LaMelo Ball to a max contract extension, no news of significance has emerged during these first two full weeks of free agency. They couldn’t come to an agreement with Miles Bridges on a long-term deal, leading to Bridges inking the $7.9 million qualifying offer and putting him on track for unrestricted free agency next summer.

Charlotte’s lack of movement brings plenty of questions.

In this latest mailbag, we answer reader queries about whether PJ Washington is going to be back with the Hornets next season, will James Bouknight be dealt at some point, can coach Steve Clifford guide them to the postseason and more:

Are we rolling with the team the way it is or are there any plans to make some moves or adjustments? — @VinceSage via Twitter

While there is still plenty of time to make a move (or three), it appears there likely won’t be much alteration from what the Hornets trotted out last season. Unless there’s a dramatic pivot coming that those in the know are unaware of, it’s becoming more apparent that, yes, the Hornets are going to run it back with the bulk of last year’s team, save for a possible tweak here or there.

Any word on the negotiations with PJ Washington? — via Twitter @Smittypd7

Nope, status quo at the moment. But if you’ve been paying attention to our coverage dating back to the start of the 2022-23 campaign, when Washington didn’t reach an agreement with the team on an extension before the season began, this is not a surprise. Negotiations for large contracts can be tough to find common ground on at times and that seems to be the case for Washington and the Hornets. If it wasn’t, something surely would have been done by now. The waiting game continues and there is nothing concrete to report currently on the exact state of the talks between the two sides.

What do you think happens with PJ Washington and what do we do with the mid-level exception? — @argo_matth99387

Well, to answer the first part of your question, as we’ve previously reported, Washington loves it in Charlotte and wants to be a member of the Hornets. That hasn’t changed. So, barring something unforeseen, he’ll be a member of the Hornets next season. Whether he is still around beyond 2023-24 is anybody’s guess, though.

In terms of the mid-level, that is a very good question. If the Hornets were smart, they would use it on a veteran who’s versatile, can play more than one position and also give them some much-needed leadership in the locker room. The vocal void, especially with the likes of Dennis Smith Jr. and Mason Plumlee gone, is something the Hornets must fill to establish accountability up and down the roster.

Do the Hornets trade James Bouknight for a better opportunity for him and his career? — @HanginWittCooper via Twitter

It might make sense for both sides to find a new situation that benefits each other With the Hornets taking Nick Smith Jr. and given the tools Amari Bailey has shown in summer league action, it appears that the Hornets are set with their young reserves in the backcourt. That puts Bouknight on the outside looking in, and it’s hard to envision him elbowing his way into the rotation with the way the roster is currently constructed.

Is Steve Clifford going to be the coach who is going to lead the Hornets to their first playoff win in years? — @DukeJ_ via Twitter

With a new ownership group coming in officially soon, Steve Clifford is on notice like everyone else in the organization. The Hornets haven’t been to the playoffs since 2016, so with them having the longest postseason drought in the league, if Clifford doesn’t guide them to the playoffs in 2023-24, there’s a chance the new group will go with someone else at the helm after seeing less than fruitful results months after forking over billions of dollars.

For how many seasons will James Nnaji return to Barcelona? — @cffr_flash

Not sure there is a definitive timetable currently. It probably will depend on several factors. The Hornets haven’t given any indication either way just yet, but the guess here is he won’t be in the states for at least this upcoming season. Beyond that, it’s too premature to say. Going off the small sample size of summer league, it’s not hard to see Nnaji vying for a roster spot this time next year.

When will the schedule come out? — @jbr5492 via Twitter

The NBA has not released the exact date, but it typically drops in early August. If history is any indication, there is a good possibility that we will find out the week of Aug. 6. If we haven’t heard by Aug. 10, then there may need to be an investigation. So hold tight, it shouldn’t be too much longer.