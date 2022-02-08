Hornets losing skid hits 5 games. What to take away from the loss to the Raptors

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego didn’t seem worried Monday afternoon before their game against the Raptors.

The Hornets, who have the league’s best offense, were in an offensive slump and he’s seen them get out of it before.

“Being consistent, trusting what we do offensively,” Borrego said of what his team was focusing on. “Shot quality is obviously important and confidence.”

But Monday wasn’t the night anything would change.

With Charlotte’s offense struggling again, Raptors guard Freed VanFleet took over in the fourth, and the Hornets dropped their fifth consecutive game, 116-101.

Guard Terry Rozier finished with a team-high 20 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Raptors won their sixth straight. They had four players score 20 points or more.

The Hornets remain in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Here are some takeaways:

Dying by the 3

When you live by the 3, you die by it. And that’s what happened to the Hornets on Monday.

They finished 9 for 39 from behind the 3-point line.

Kelly Oubre, who scored 17 points off the bench, was 0-for-8 from 3. He got most of his points from slashing to the basket.

Bridges was 2 for 7 from 3, and didn’t make his first 3 until 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter. After making the basket, he threw his hands in the air, as if to ask himself what took so long.

LaMelo Ball was 1 for 6 from 3.

The Hornets average 38.2 3-pointers attempted per game, which is sixth-most in the league. The shots haven’t fallen for them recently and it’s costing them.

Gordon Hayward injured

Gordon Hayward suffered a left ankle sprain in the first quarter.

He did not return to the game.

After the game, Borrego said he didn’t have an update on Hayward’s ankle.

Hayward suffered the injury when Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. fell on his ankle as they battled for a rebound. He stayed on the floor under the basket for some time as play continued. When he finally got up, he limped off the floor and headed straight for the locker room.

Gordon Hayward is headed to the locker room after this scary fall.



Hayward was playing in his third game since returning from the league’s health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. He missed six consecutive games in the protocol.

Hayward was often injured in his first year with the Hornets last season. He missed 28 out of 72 games during the 2020-21 season but has only missed seven games this season.

Hayward is averaging 16.4 points per game and 4.7 rebounds.

Good defense turned into easy offense

After trailing by 15 at halftime, the Hornets turned it up in the third quarter.

How did they do it?

They played great defense and contested shots. The Raptors, who shot 50% in the first half, were 9 for 23 in the third. The Raptors’ missed shots led to fast-break opportunities, and that’s when the Hornets are at their best.

At one point in the quarter, Ball stole a pass from VanFleet. Ball passed it up to Rozier, who passed it back to Ball for an alley-oop.

On the next possession, the Hornets corraled a rebound and found Oubre for a fast-break layup to cut the Raptors’ lead to 3 points.

The Hornets finished the quarter trailing by five points, 80-75.

LaMelo Ball struggling with turnovers

Before the game, Ball was named as an injury replacement to the NBA All-Star Game.

The news didn’t bring with it impressive play by the budding star.

He finished with 15 points and was 5 for 19 from the floor overall.

His biggest issue was turnovers. While he had nine assists, he had seven turnovers. Most came in the first three quarters.

Many of those turnovers led to fast-break points for the Raptors. Borrego has talked about the Hornets’ need for Ball to be more careful with the basketball. He controls the pace of the game, and when he’s struggling the Hornets do, too.