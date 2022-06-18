Hornets, Kings interested in Kevon Looney

After playing a pivotal role in Golden State’s championship success, Kevon Looney’s forthcoming free agency will be monitored more closely than anyone might have imagined a month ago. Charlotte and Sacramento, soon to be coached by Golden State assistant Mike Brown, are among the teams said to be interested in signing Looney away from the Warriors
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson, Christian Wood, Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Kevon Looney, Kenny Atkinson and more names than I can fit here … all featured in the latest This Week In Basketball column just freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-latest-n…1:41 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Most games in a single season, including playoffs:
107
106
105
104 — Kevon Looney
He missed zero games this season. pic.twitter.com/8obx3x6ThE4:24 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“It’s an honor to be able to play with him and call him my teammate.”
Kevon Looney hit the nail on the head when I asked how Steph Curry has influenced the present and future of basketball forever https://t.co/MtH23EFFGm pic.twitter.com/3jST9S4i4h4:22 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
When asked about Steph’s influence on the sport, Kevon Looney just said he not only changed offensive philosophy but also the power forward and center positions—what type of players are needed to defend him. – 12:42 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kevon Looney on the Warriors chanting “Fuck you, Draymond” in the locker room after the game
“Draymond been yelling at us all year, too” he said, as both he and Otto Porter Jr. erupted in laughter. – 12:40 AM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
While the Warriors celebrate, Kevon Looney is going to be in a a dark gym boxing guys out and snagging boards. His playoffs were a dirty-work masterpiece. – 12:03 AM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
does kevon looney get his number retired by the warriors when his career is over? my assumption is yes, but i wanted to make sure that wasn’t a silly thing to say. – 11:40 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney is getting ready to check in – 11:03 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevon Looney is already up to four offensive rebounds again in this game. He continues to dominate inside.
Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart now each have three fouls for Boston. – 9:59 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
3 fouls for Kevon Looney. Early foul trouble for him again – 9:55 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kevon Looney is playing in his 104th game of the season (reg season & playoffs), tying Klay Thompson (2015-16) & Draymond Green (2015-16) for the most games played in a season in Warriors franchise history. – 9:32 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors have outscored the Celtics 16-10 since Kevon Looney checked in with 8:45 left in the first quarter.
Boston’s up 22-18 but Golden State continues to roar back. – 9:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two fouls on Kevon Looney. – 9:23 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Second foul on Kevon Looney. #Celtics #Warriors #NBAFinals20229:22 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors sticking with Otto Porter Jr. in that fifth starting spot. Kevon Looney off the bench. Celtics not changing their starters. – 8:35 PM

After accepting Charlotte’s job offer during the NBA Finals last week, further conversations with the Hornets’ organization led Atkinson to believe that both professionally and personally it would be best to remain with the Warriors, sources said. Atkinson and the Hornets had agreed in principle to a four-year deal, but a contract was never signed, sources said. -via ESPN / June 18, 2022

Atkinson informed both Charlotte and Golden State of his decision on Saturday, sources said. He will become the top assistant with Golden State, who will be without Mike Brown after he accepted the head coaching job with the Sacramento Kings. -via ESPN / June 18, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won’t become the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach and will remain with Golden State as top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 18, 2022

