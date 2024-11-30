Hornets take on the Hawks on 4-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (9-11, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -3.5; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup with Atlanta after losing four straight games.

The Hornets are 0-5 in division games. Charlotte is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets score 107.7 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 120.2 the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Hornets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Hornets.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 105.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 47.2 rebounds, 32.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: day to day (calf), Grant Williams: out for season (knee), Nick Richards: day to day (ribs), Miles Bridges: day to day (knee), Mark Williams: day to day (foot), Tre Mann: day to day (back), DaQuan Jeffries: out (hand).

Hawks: Cody Zeller: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press