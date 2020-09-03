Hornets fire radio broadcaster John Focke after he tweeted racial slur

The Charlotte Hornets announced on Thursday that they have fired radio announcer John Focke for a violation of the team’s social media policy.
Focke tweeted in August about a playoff game between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. Instead of the word “Nuggets” in the phrase below, Focke wrote the n-word in a since-deleted tweet.
“Shot making in this Jazz-[Nuggets] game is awesome! Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!”
The Hornets announced Thursday’s news in a statement.
Charlotte Hornets Statement: pic.twitter.com/6FS29oU5Yj— Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) September 3, 2020