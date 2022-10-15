Hornets finalizing roster and LiAngelo Ball isn’t on it. What it means moving forward

Roderick Boone
·2 min read
JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

LiAngelo Ball finds himself on the outside looking in as the Charlotte Hornets began finalizing their roster.

Ball was waived along with three others on Saturday, when the Hornets trimmed their 20-player training camp roster in advance of Wednesday’s season opener in San Antonio. Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed and Charlotte native Ty-Shon Alexander were also released, bringing the Hornets roster to 16. The maximum allowed is 17, leaving a spot presumably for restricted free agent Miles Bridges pending the outcome of his felony domestic violence case, which has been pushed back six times and for which the next hearing is scheduled Monday.

Ball played in three games in the preseason, picking up 3 points, a rebound and an assist in 14 minutes. The older brother of Hornets’ All-Star point LaMelo Ball spent the 2021-22 season with Greensboro, seeing action in 36 games, and if he decided to play in the G League again it will be with the Swarm.

Provided Ball clears waivers and doesn’t elect to play abroad, the Hornets still hold his returning G League rights. The same goes for Alexander, and Crutcher and Sneed. The latter two were signed to Exhibit 10 deals prior to training camp.

Alexander got inked to a non-guaranteed deal earlier in the day and practiced with the team. He last appeared in the NBA in 2020-21 when he saw action in 15 games for Phoenix. He spent last season playing in Italy. The local product attended Concord High School and Northside Christian Academy prior to finishing at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

Theo Maledon also got officially signed to a two-way contract by the Hornets. Maledon appeared in 116 games over two seasons with Oklahoma City, posting 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23.2 minutes per game. He was released by Houston earlier in the week.

The moves were just the next step in the Hornets assembling their cast for 2022-23.

“These guys all of them, all the guys have worked, they’ve had a good attitude,” coach Steve Clifford said after practice prior to the official announcements. “At the end of the day, it’s always about the people. So you get to start a relationship with some guys.

“And on the flip side of that, obviously it’s a part of what we do. Pro sports is about change, adapting to change. Players leave, they become free agents. They come, they go. It’s just part of dealing with part of the job.”

