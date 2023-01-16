Hornets fall to Celtics again. What we learned in Charlotte’s latest home setback

Steve Clifford pointed at referee Suyash Mehta for a timeout, then circled both arms in frustration while throwing an air punch.

The Charlotte Hornets coach was upset with his team being outworked again on the boards during the game’s critical juncture, and all he could do was vent his disgust and frustration. Yet another spotty performance filled with a flurry of peaks and valleys proved to be too much to overcome.

In succumbing to Boston 130-118 at Spectrum Center on Monday afternoon — and hearing a visiting player serenaded with “MVP” chants — the Hornets continued their downward spiral. They never did enough to come close to avenging their loss to the Celtics two nights earlier, similar to what happened to them in Toronto when they dropped successive matchups in three days.

Here are some key takeaways from the Hornets’ fourth straight loss:

McDaniels’ career night wasted

The unusually early tip off didn’t affect Jalen McDaniels.

McDaniels fueled the Hornets on an afternoon during which LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier took a while to warm up. McDaniels poured in a career-best 26 points, with 18 coming in the first half — the most he’s ever totaled in a half during his three-plus seasons.

He was hot from 3-point range, tossing in a career-high five makes, and that spurred him to his largest output since posting 24 against the Celtics in November.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, fights to get around Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee, center and forward Jalen McDaniels, right, during first half action at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Rotational chairs

Two games after switching things up with his reserve center rotation, coach Steve Clifford altered his thinking against the Celtics.

Rather than going with Nick Richards as the backup behind starter Mason Plumlee, Mark Williams was given the assignment of contending with Boston’s Robert Williams III. Mark Williams had registered appearances in nine straight outings before notching a DNP-Coach’s decision in the Hornets’ loss in Toronto on Thursday.

Mark Williams was effective in his 17 minutes, notching nine points and six rebounds while trying to clog up the lane defensively and keep the Celtics from getting so many easy looks inside the paint.

One thing remained a constant with Hornets’ reserves: Clifford is still utilizing Dennis Smith Jr. in a sixth-man role, bringing him in early on particularly for defensive purposes.

No-go for Martin

The Hornets’ contingent in street clothes on the bench had a surprise addition.

Cody Martin sat out with left knee soreness. Martin was on the floor for pregame warmups during his normal window, trying to see if he could give it a go. But apparently the soreness didn’t subside enough, causing Martin to be sidelined for the 28th time.

Martin’s absence paired with Gordon Hayward missing his seventh straight game with left hamstring soreness had the Hornets thin at small forward. Coach Steve Clifford went with Bryce McGowens as the backup behind starter Jalen McDaniels, inserting the rookie in for meaningful action since Dec. 11 against Philadelphia.

That was the last occasion McGowens logged more than four minutes over the past month-plus.