Hornets draft tracker: What’s the latest with Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller?

Some ears perked up nationwide over the weekend when six words rolled off Scoot Henderson’s tongue following a pre-draft workout in Portland.

“I think there’s one more in Charlotte,” Henderson, an expected top-3 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft later this month, told reporters following his session with the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

It hasn’t happened yet, but Henderson will indeed be sporting the same practice attire as others who have shuffled through the Charlotte Hornets’ training facility during the past few weeks, showcasing their talents in front of the team’s personnel evaluators.

With Victor Wembanyama bound for San Antonio as the No. 1 overall pick on June 22, the Hornets control what happens immediately after the Frenchman comes off the board. And barring an unforeseen twist, all indications point toward Charlotte either selecting Henderson, who played the past two seasons for the G League Ignite, or Alabama’s Brandon Miller.

Undoubtedly, the Hornets can’t wait to feast their collective eyes on Henderson since he didn’t participate in any of the drills or on-court activities during the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago last month. When it does happen, it appears Henderson’s session may look a little different than the others the Hornets have conducted.

Henderson has his own style: a strictly solo operation.

“For sure, that’s what I’ve been doing all summer, working out by myself,” Henderson told reporters. “No shade to any other prospects working with (others), but that’s what I do. That’s what I’ve been doing. Me and my sister and maybe like a few guys, but I prosper in one-on-one workouts.”

Miller is considered the best collegian in the draft and the Hornets could plug him in at the wing position, helping fill a need. Although he has yet to work out for Charlotte, he did speak with the Hornets at the combine and didn’t deny the meeting’s undertone. Specifically when it came to discussing him delivering the gun to the scene of a fatal shooting in Alabama in January that led to the arrest of former Alabama teammate Darius Miles. Miller was not charged with a crime.

“It was very serious,” Miller said last month, “just because I understand they have the second pick and they want to know who they are drafting. They asked me about the situation and also asked me about how I grew up, how I was raised, where I’m from. Just stuff like that.”

The direction the Hornets decide to go in at No. 2 in the draft will go a long way in determining the franchise’s direction over the next few years. The team also has four more picks — Nos. 27, 34, 39 and 41 — but No. 2 is the headliner. Stay tuned for additional information about Henderson and Miller will be tracked right here.