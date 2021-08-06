Hornets add high-scoring forward Oubre who will bring needed depth

The Charlotte Hornets are adding another small forward to the mix.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is heading to Charlotte on a two-year deal worth north of $26 million, Stadium reported early Friday morning. The move will give the Hornets extra depth at small forward behind Gordon Hayward.

Oubre, 25, averaged 15.4 points and 6 rebounds with the Golden State Warriors last season after spending the previous two seasons with the Phoenix Suns.

This story is breaking and will be updated.