Horner recalls meeting Senna after sneaking into pits

Horner confessed his past as a trespasser when team bosses were asked to recall their first memories of the British Grand Prix venue.

At the time Senna was leading the world championship, and he would go on to secure his third title. Horner was a 17-year-old karter who would move into car racing the following year.

“One of my earliest memories coming here was back in [1991], shortly after I passed my driving test in my pimped-up Volkswagen Beetle,” Horner explained.

“They used to have a Goodyear tyre test here in June, the month before the grand prix.

“As an aspiring young karting driver I managed to find a hole in a fence – I don’t know whether it’s still there, around the corner from Copse, go through the tunnel, there’s a hole in the fence there.

"I crawled through that, I managed to get into the pitlane, and tried to pretend like I looked like I should be there.

“I had a karting jacket on at the time and came face to face with Ayrton Senna. It was a huge moment for me, he was one of my heroes.

"He’d had an accident on a jet ski and so he wasn’t doing a lot of driving, but he noticed the kart logo I had on my jacket and started asking me about karting. I thought, ‘I can’t top that! This day cannot get any better.’”

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14 Renault, Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/6 Honda

Nigel Mansell, Williams FW14 Renault, Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/6 Honda LAT Images

