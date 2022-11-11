Hormel Foods Announces 2022 Hormel Heroes Scholarship Recipients

Hormel Foods Corporation
·5 min read

AUSTIN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced the recipients of this year's two $10,000 Hormel Heroes Scholarships. The Hormel Heroes Scholarship Program was created by Hormel Foods to support students with military backgrounds pursuing degrees in culinary arts or a foodservice management program. It is administered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF).

"At Hormel Foods, we believe in accessible education and are honored to support our military members in their career aspirations as a thank you for their service," said Mark Ourada, group vice president of Foodservice at Hormel Foods. "These scholarships are a small way to show our appreciation for students who serve or have served our country and are pursuing careers in the foodservice industry. It's our pleasure to congratulate this year's scholarship recipients, Kristal Qualls and Rose Picard. Thank you for your dedicated service, and best of luck in all your future endeavors."

Qualls is an active member of the U.S. Army for the last two years. She is in her second year of her bachelor's program at Vincennes University, majoring in culinary arts with a concentration in baking and pastry arts. Her goal is to make a positive impact on those who have the passion and drive to learn about the culinary industry through accessibility and equitable programs. Qualls hopes to one day open a restaurant with a bakery included.

"The positive impact I would like to make in the industry is to help others who are less fortunate. I want to give people a chance, not based on how they look or where they have worked, but by their drive, their passion and how willing they are to learn things," Qualls said. "I believe that some people are overlooked because they may not have as much job experience as the next person, but they have the drive, and sometimes they end up being better than the person who has the experience. I also want to incorporate a work-study program for college and/or high school students to help them earn college credits and have a steady income, which will help alleviate the stress of money and will reduce their length of time in college. This will also help with tuition costs."

Picard is a military veteran who served as a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard. She is currently in her final year of her bachelor's program at The Culinary Institute of America, majoring in applied food studies with a concentration in baking and pastry. She is working toward her goal of being a baking instructor at the university level. Picard is a second-time Hormel Heroes scholarship recipient.

"I am striving to get hired in an instructor position at a college or university, so I can teach the upcoming culinarians the art of baking and pastry. I have had the opportunity in the Army to instruct the young soldiers coming up as 92Gs (foodservice specialists)," Picard said. "I fell in love with teaching when I was an advanced culinary instructor at the installation in Fort Lee, Va. This degree will be the ultimate reflection of my life's work. I am humbled as I reflect on my life and see myself accepted to The Culinary Institute of America."

Recipients of Hormel Heroes Scholarships are traditionally announced on or around America's Veterans Day to bring added focus to the men and women who have served in the U.S. military. Hormel Foods has a long-standing tradition of championing veterans and supporting active-duty military members that dates back to its early years and company founder George A. Hormel.

"The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is proud to support the culinary aspirations of heroes like Kristal and Rose as they transition to civilian careers. We are incredibly grateful for partners like Hormel Foods, who share our dedication to providing America's veterans with resources to secure the necessary training and education to build a career in our industry," said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. "This Veterans Day, we join Hormel Foods in saluting our heroes and thanking them for their service to our country."

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION (NRAEF)
As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's (NRAEF) mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry's training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® - a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready - partnering with community based organizations to provide "opportunity youth" with skills training and job opportunities; Military - helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships - financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) - accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

Click here for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's 2021 Annual Impact Report.

Hormel Foods Corporation, Friday, November 11, 2022, Press release picture
Hormel Foods Corporation, Friday, November 11, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Hormel Foods Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Hormel Foods Corporation
Website: http://www.hormelfoods.com/About/CorporateResponsibility/Corporate-Responsibility.aspx
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Hormel Foods Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725257/Hormel-Foods-Announces-2022-Hormel-Heroes-Scholarship-Recipients

Latest Stories

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the season. “I’m just happy about the win,” Kallgren said. “We played so solid defensively. Games like this make it very, very ea

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Relief pitchers

    The Blue Jays need to patch up their bullpen to become legitimate World Series contenders, and these relievers would do just that.

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Canucks have a tough decision to make with Bo Horvat

    Too good to lose yet too valuable to keep, the Canucks face a dilemma with pending free agent Bo Horvat.

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa