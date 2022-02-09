New Horizons for Seniors program resumes in Tudor and Cashel

At their Feb. 1 meeting, Tudor and Cashel Township council heard from Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer, with her clerk, treasurer and community emergency management coordinator report. Carrol gave council an update on the outstanding taxes to be collected, the township’s health and safety status as it relates to COVID-19, some news about the township’s financials, some staffing and equipment updates and the news that the New Horizons for Seniors program was resuming soon. After some discussion, council voted to accept Carrol’s reports.

Mayor Libby Clarke introduced Carrol’s reports at the Feb. 1 council meeting and asked her to proceed with them.

Carrol told council that the outstanding taxes for the township as of Jan. 31 were $89,533.68.

The township remains in a state of emergency according to Carrol and she said that COVID-19 measures continue to be practiced. With the gradual reopening announced by the provincial government for Jan. 31 onward, some of those restrictions are going to be lifted and relaxed. She said that the township community centre remains closed to public events but that the medical centre has been operating over the past few weeks on Tuesday afternoons administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

Carrol told council that she had attached the most recent statement from ONE Investments for their perusal. Of the $1.5 million invested with them, $1,001,489.44 or 66.5 per cent was put into a high interest savings account portfolio, $198,532.58 or 13.2 per cent was invested in a Canadian government bond portfolio, $199,231.58 or 13.2 per cent was put into a Canadian corporate bond portfolio and the last $105,721.31 or seven per cent was invested in a Canadian equity portfolio. Carrol says that to date, the money was doing better than if it in a regular everyday banking account, but that it’s early in the investment cycle.

“As it stands, the municipality has earned just under $5,000 in returns over the past three months. More information [including having a representative from ONE Investments answer council questions] will be provided to council at the March meeting in regards to these investments,” she says.

The New Horizons for Seniors program has been restarted, according to Carrol, and they have plans to run two takeout dinners as well as painting programs and community gardens this year.

“There will be a chicken stew dinner going out this afternoon [Feb. 2], compliments of the funding provided by the New Horizons for Seniors funding and our fantastic volunteers. We will be planning a second takeout event in the next few weeks as well. These dinners allow the volunteers to reach out to our local seniors to make sure they are doing alright. We are so thankful that we have the volunteers to facilitate these activities and are able to provide these opportunities, although limited,” she says.

The New Horizons for Seniors program provides federal grants to support seniors’ initiatives within local communities. The goals of New Horizons for Seniors are to empower seniors, encourage them to share their knowledge, skills and experience with others, and to enhance their well being and vitality. Since 2004, they have funded almost 24,000 projects in hundreds of communities nationwide, with a total investment of nearly $600 million by the Canadian government thus far.

Carrol told council that advertisements had been drafted to be posted for applications for the Compliance Audit Committee for the member municipalities in Hastings County. She said that the ads will be run in the local newspapers as well as on each municipal website. In addition, an election page has been started on the Tudor and Cashel website and will be populated with information about the upcoming 2022 election.

Carrol said that she’d begun the second portion of the AMCTO Executive Development Course, with the sessions having started on Jan. 26 via Zoom.

“I just started the course last week. The first portion was very informative and provided a lot of information. I am anticipating the second portion to be just as beneficial. I hope that I will be able to put the things I am learning into practice here in Tudor and Cashel Township,” she says.

The auditors from Baker Tilly LLP will be working with the township from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, and Carrol said she had reached out to the library board and the cemetery board to request their documents for submission for the audit.

Carrol told council that the interim tax bills will be mailed out on Feb. 17, and that included within this mail out will be the township’s new waste site passes.

Applications for two positions were submitted through the Summer Student Employment Program for 2022, according to Carrol, and the funding they requested will cover 50 per cent of the costs of hiring these two summer students, with the township having the cover the balance.

Carrol told council that the township had submitted an application to the Hydro One Energizing Life Community Fund 2022 for $25,000 to support the building of a gazebo and landscaping work at the township office.

Finally, Carrol informed council that on Jan. 27 the township’s 2014 tandem truck caught fire and was destroyed. The employee operating the vehicle was sent to hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation and staff were working to secure an alternative vehicle to replace it until the township can get a new truck, which could take up to a year due to supply chain shortages caused by COVID-19. As of Feb. 2, Carrol said she did not have any further information on why the truck caught fire or any further information on the status of the driver.

Carrol told The Bancroft Times on Feb. 2 that she wasn’t sure how long it would take to replace the tandem truck, but that they’ll be working on a tender to advertise for a replacement immediately.

“At this time, Limerick Township has allowed our township to use one of their trucks for the remainder of the season. Tudor and Cashel council and community are so appreciative of this action and the support Limerick has offered. It is actions such as these that we see the truly great actions of councils and staff and how they work together for the betterment of the entire community.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times

