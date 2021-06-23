Horizons ETFs Launches Two More "First in Canada" ETFs

Two new ETFs provide exposure to global lithium, and hydrogen markets

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") is pleased to announce the launch of two new ETFs: the Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF ("HLIT"), and the Horizons Global Hydrogen Index ETF ("HYDR" and together, the "ETFs"). Units of the ETFs will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Each of the ETFs is the first of its kind in Canada in its respective category: the first lithium-focused ETF (HLIT) and the first hydrogen-focused ETF (HYDR).

Together with the Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF ("HURA"), HLIT and HYDR now form Horizons ETFs' suite of alternative energy ETFs, which provide exposure to non-traditional, future-focused energy sources and components.

ETF Name and Ticker(s) Investment Objective Management Fee* Horizons Global Lithium

Producers Index ETF

(HLIT:TSX) HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components. Currently, HLIT seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Producers Index, net of expenses. HLIT seeks to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to the Canadian dollar at all times. 0.75% Horizons Global Hydrogen Index ETF (HYDR:

TSX) HYDR seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the development and production of fuel cell technology and equipment, as well as infrastructure, components, and systems for hydrogen generation, storage, and transportation. Currently, HYDR seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Global Hydrogen Industry Index, net of expenses. HYDR seeks to hedge the U.S. dollar value of its portfolio to the Canadian dollar at all times. 0.75%

*Plus applicable sales taxes.

"The launch of these two first-of-their-kind ETFs today have made it much easier for investors to get diversified exposure to two themes that are instrumental in the development of new technologies," said Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of Horizons ETFs. "Lithium, as a crucial component in advanced battery technology, and Hydrogen, with its potential to become a low-carbon energy source, are transforming the way we fuel the future. Together with our uranium ETF, HURA, we believe these new ETFs represent the best way for Canadians to harness the investment potential of alternative energies, which going forward are likely to increasingly replace traditional energy sources, like oil and natural gas."

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (HLIT)

HLIT offers exposure to companies primarily focused on the mining and/or production of Lithium, the world's lightest metal, as well as lithium compounds and lithium related components. Lithium is an essential material used in lithium-ion batteries, which play an increasingly important role in areas like electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The growth of these industries and their dependence on batteries is driving unprecedented demand for lithium, causing lithium miners to rapidly scale operations.

"By 2030, demand for lithium is expected to more than triple¹, in part due to the continued global transition to electric vehicles from traditional fossil fuel-based vehicles," said Mr. Hawkins. "That effort will not happen without lithium, ensuring its importance for decades to come. HLIT will provide exposure to many of the "upstream" companies that are directly involved in either the extraction of Lithium or its early-stage industrial production for usage in lithium-powered components such as batteries."

Horizons Global Hydrogen Index ETF (HYDR)

HYDR offers global exposure to hydrogen fuel cell and hydrogen, technology, equipment, generation, storage and transportation companies in developed and emerging markets. Hydrogen is seen as a potential alternative fuel source for 'de-carbonizing' the economy, with hydrogen fuel cells being two- to three-times more efficient than an internal combustion engine running on gasoline. ²

"While hydrogen is commonly seen as a 'fuel of the future', the fact is that the future is already here: there are more than 40 hydrogen fueling stations across the United States³ and that number is growing," said Mr. Hawkins. "The increased rollout of hydrogen-fueled heavy-duty vehicles could become a key opportunity for the continued transition towards lower-carbon and more sustainable alternative energy sources."

The ETFs closed their initial offering of shares to their designated broker at the close of business on June 22, 2021, and will begin trading today on the TSX.

For more information about HLIT, please visit: www.HorizonsETFs.com/HLIT

For more information about HYDR, please visit: www.HorizonsETFs.com/HYDR

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. (www.HorizonsETFs.com)

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has more than $18.5 billion of assets under management and 95 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

¹ Statista, March 2019

² U.S. Department of Energy, Alternative Fuels Data Center, 2020

³ U.S. Department of Energy, Alternative Fuels Data Center, Hydrogen Fueling Station Locations, 2020

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded products (the "Horizons Exchange Traded Products") managed by Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. The Horizons Exchange Traded Products are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Horizons Exchange Traded Products. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

