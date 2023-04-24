Horizon Therapeutics plc

WFTS-Tampa

This week politicians in Tallahassee were busy keeping you safe from drag queens, while state insurance regulators imposed a 1% emergency assessment on insurance policies. This will force Florida homeowners already struggling with record insurance price hikes to pay even more all because insurance companies are going under. This is all hard to miss when your governor is at war with Mickey Mouse and auditioning to be President. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders discusses how the politicians who are supposed to be working for you, spent your time and money this week in Tallahassee. And what happened to Governor DeSantis, who is now trailing in polls to Former President Trump, will he still consider a presidential run in 2024, did he push the culture war to far. Our political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus is here to break it all down.