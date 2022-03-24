Horizon Media: Younger, More Diverse Audiences Driving “Neo-Western” Trend

Resurgence of Western themes in entertainment, pop culture, gaming and fashion being fueled by desire for escape, fantasy and lure of being a “modern outlaw”

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the popularity of Yellowstone to the success of the Red Dead Redemption games, the iconic American West is experiencing a revival – this time driven by interest among younger, more diverse audiences and particularly among women, those who are left-leaning, BIPOC and the affluent.

According to “Charting The Wild West – The rise of the new western narratives,” an exploration of the genre conducted by Horizon Media’s WHY Group and based in part on a survey of 1,000 adults 18+ who watch Westerns, the resurgence of interest in the symbolism of the West is due to a desire to escape as well as the allure of “breaking rules in the name of honor.”

76% of respondents to the survey from all backgrounds and political affiliations said they watched Westerns because they “want to escape to a place that had more land, peace, space and privacy.” Five in ten respondents said they were drawn to both classic and newer Westerns because they “like watching the lives of outlaws and people who break the rules in the name of honor.”

Younger audiences, in particular, expect American narratives, such as Westerns, to in effect re-write history to represent their own identity, according to Horizon. 78% of respondents said they want traditional stories reframed to reflect what they see as a breakdown of America’s politics, culture and economic traditions.

The analysis found that:

  • Fans of the Neo-Western genre skew younger (<50), are more diverse, Democrat, Female, BIPOC and affluent

  • 18-34s are 21% more likely to watch a recent Western than the general population

  • 66% of BIPOC viewers make up Neo-Western audiences

  • Those who are already fans of Westerns expressed the most interest in 1883, Walker, and Heartland, shows that tend to present a more traditional view of Westerns and cowboys

  • In a world where content has never been more polarizing, the Western genre is seen as also embracing a middle ground, with programs such as Deadwood, Westworld and Yellowstone straddling classic elements and that of neo-Westerns

  • Those who are new to the Western genre tended to like more genre-bending shows like Little America, Concrete Cowboy, and Bless this Mess, drawn in by stories with complex characters where the lines between good and bad are blurred.

“Westerns are providing a great escape, as many people are still struggling with the emotional long-haul of the pandemic,” said Maxine Gurevich, SVP Cultural Intelligence, Horizon Media. “There’s a desire to go somewhere with fewer people and lots of land. Vast landscapes and open spaces have become aspirational, even to coastal elites. At the same time, living in a cancel-culture world, many are anxious about the constant pressure to be politically correct or censor themselves. They wish they could react in the sometimes violent or threatening way TV characters do. The desire to speak in such an unfiltered manner is a modern version of being an ‘outlaw.’”

The analysis provided a few takeaways brands can learn from the Western trend to drive engagement and earn loyalty:

  • Recontextualize Western content to fit modern, everyday lives, for example, by using meme culture to leverage relevancy or by creating social content that puts Western tropes into contexts more people can relate to

    • For example, a beauty brand could create memes about the “frontier battles” moms face every day like ordering grocery delivery online – and show how moms use modern tech efficiencies to create more time for self-care and skin care, because carving out time is the real frontier battle

  • Include diverse perspectives and identities in Western themed content

    • Brands with aligning values could partner with a news program to produce stories from people across America that embody the spirit of the West – local business owners, activists, volunteers, etc. – who fight like outlaws in the name of justice but often go uncredited

  • Embrace the middle ground between classic and neo-Westerns to lean into stories that focus on family

    • A network, for example, could position their programming by messaging "family-first" content while spotlighting shows that are high drama and center around family loyalty and succession

  • Shed new light on classic Westerns as the “original” to help younger audiences, who are interested in origin stories, understand where the trend started

    • A streaming service devoted to classic films could re-position and curate old Western stories to new audiences by highlighting “the original outlaws,” or “before there was the Dutton Family there was Dallas...discover the great American West originals”

  • Reflect Western aesthetics in broader culture and incorporate the look and feel of the Western theme as reflected by fashion, music and gaming in marketing campaigns for Western shows

    • A food brand could create highway billboards of people picnicking in a Western setting (e.g., ranch, barn, front porch, etc.) to create a connection between food waste and preservation of the environment, partnering with an environmental org to increase sustainability efforts in meat production and gain credibility

  • Use stories of passion and perseverance to help people achieve their desire of getting their “grit” back

    • A fitness brand could create mirrored OOH placements that help people see themselves differently, offering words of encouragement to remind them of their inner grit (passion + perseverance).

To view the full report and download a copy, please visit Charting The Wild West.

