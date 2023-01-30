Horizon Kinetics Launches the Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (SPAQ) and the Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (MEDX)

Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (NASDAQ:SPAQ) and the Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX)
·5 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Horizon Kinetics LLC today launched the Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (NASDAQ:SPAQ) and the Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX). SPAQ was converted from the Kinetics Alternative Income Mutual Fund, and MEDX from the Kinetics Medical Mutual Fund, as part of tax-free reorganizations effective after the close of business on January 27, 2023. Both ETFs now have substantially lower shareholder fees or expenses. Both are actively managed funds that began trading on NASDAQ today (January 30, 2023). Since its arrival into the active ETF space in early 2021, Horizon Kinetics, with $8 billion in total assets, has launched 4 actively managed ETFs with $1.3 billion in assets.

Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (NASDAQ:SPAQ) and the Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX), Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture
Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (NASDAQ:SPAQ) and the Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX), Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (SPAQ)

SPAQ, an actively managed income replacement strategy that seeks to generate realized capital gains in excess of short-term interest rates, is managed by its sub-adviser, Ryan Heritage, LLP, an affiliate of Bulldog Investors ("Bulldog"). The team applies a value investment approach to identify opportunities to invest in special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs"). Bulldog Investors has been researching and investing in SPACs for over 15 years. We believe SPACs offer an asymmetric risk/return profile if a deal is successfully orchestrated. SPACs are an alternative to traditional IPOs for bringing private companies public, raising the capital first and then seeking an attractive operating private company to capitalize and bring public-either through acquisition or merger. The proceeds from a SPAC's IPO are placed in a trust account where they are invested in short-term U.S. Treasury Bills. The funds in the trust account are returned with interest (1) if the sponsor is unable to complete a deal, or (2) if a deal is proposed and a shareholder elects to redeem its shares for the per share value of the trust account. If a deal is proposed, the sub-adviser does not plan to hold the SPAC investments beyond the close of the intended business combination, as investors would no longer have the right to redeem shares for the per-share cash value of the trust account.

"SPACs offer income-dependent investors a viable way forward. We believe SPAQ is a superior alternative for the risk averse investor who is dissatisfied with the interest rate offered on bank certificates of deposit with maturities of six months to two years," said Phil Goldstein, Co-Portfolio Manager and Managing Partner of Ryan Heritage, LLP.

For more information about SPAQ, please visit https://horizonkinetics.com/products/etf/spaq/.

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (MEDX)

MEDX maintains the same investment objective as the mutual fund did, and portfolio manager Paul Abel continues to actively employ a long-term perspective, seeking returns from both intrinsic valuation realization and scientific discovery. MEDX invests primarily in patented first line pharmaceuticals and biologics, products with characteristically high profit margins and significant barriers to entry. MEDX may also judiciously invest in public venture capital at the cutting-edge of advances in science, with the goal of participating in success mode without incurring undue portfolio risk.

"The past two decades have witnessed a dramatic improvement in the standard of care. One need only consider the new vocabulary that has been introduced: monoclonal antibody, Car T treatment, Immunotherapy, etc. Good science is good medicine during periods of market uncertainty," said Paul Abel, Portfolio Manager at Horizon Kinetics. "Our pharmaceutical companies are lean and mean, with multi-billion dollar per year investment programs, while our biotechs are mature businesses. The distinction between the two has all but evaporated. To that end, we are pleased to announce the evolution of The Medical Fund into an actively managed ETF."

For more information about MEDX, please visit https://horizonkinetics.com/products/etf/medx/.

About Horizon Kinetics LLC

Horizon Kinetics LLC, formed in May 2011, is the consolidated parent company of Horizon Asset Management LLC (founded in 1994) and Kinetics Asset Management LLC (founded in 1996) and various affiliates. Horizon Kinetics is an independently owned and operated investment boutique that adheres to a long-term, contrarian, fundamental value investment philosophy that the founders established close to 30 years ago at Bankers Trust Company. Horizon Kinetics has over 70 employees and has primary offices in New York City, White Plains, NY and Summit, NJ. For more information about Horizon Kinetics, visit www.horizonkinetics.com

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURES

Please consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory and summary prospectus by contacting 646-495-7333. Read it carefully before investing.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns and you may lose money. Opinions and estimates offered constitute our judgment as of the date made and are subject to change without notice. This information should not be used as a general guide to investing or as a source of any specific investment recommendations.

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (MEDX) and Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (SPAQ) are exchange traded funds ("ETF") managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("HKAM"). HKAM is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You may obtain additional information about HKAM at our website at www.horizonkinetics.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund's investments in securities linked to real assets involve significant risks, including financial, operating, and competitive risks. Investments in securities linked to real assets expose the Fund to potentially adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as a rise in interest rates or a downturn in the economy in which the asset is located. The Fund is non‐diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the Fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in the securities of smaller and mid‐capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The fund is actively managed and may be affected by the investment adviser's security selections. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.

HKAM does not provide tax or legal advice, all investors are encouraged to consult their tax and legal advisors regarding an investment in the Fund.

No part of this material may be copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form, by any means, or redistributed without the express written consent of HKAM.

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (MEDX) and Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (SPAQ) are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC ("Foreside"). Foreside is not affiliated with Horizon Kinetics LLC or its subsidiaries.

CONTACT:
Agustin Krisnawahjuesa, CFA
646 495 7340
akrisnawahjuesa@horizonkinetics.com

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics SPAC Active ETF (NASDAQ:SPAQ) and the Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737243/Horizon-Kinetics-Launches-the-Horizon-Kinetics-SPAC-Active-ETF-SPAQ-and-the-Horizon-Kinetics-Medical-ETF-MEDX

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Chiefs' Kelce active for AFC title game despite back spasms

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce is active for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday night's AFC championship game after the All-Pro tight end experienced back spams in practice that had him questionable on the final injury report. Kelce caught a career-best 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season, then had 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. K

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Shiffrin must wait for record win 86 but takes slalom title

    SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Expansion Vancouver FC to play CPL home opener against Cavalry FC on May 7

    TORONTO — Expansion Vancouver FC will open with three games on the road before hosting Cavalry FC on May 7 in its Canadian Premier League home opener. Vancouver will play its home games at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre. The league announced the full schedule for its fifth season on Monday. It had previously unveiled the fixtures for its opening weekend. Vancouver will visit B.C. rival Pacific FC on April 14 before playing at York United FC on April 22 and HFX Wanderers F

  • Canada's Megan Oldham lands 1st triple cork in women's events to claim X Games gold

    Megan Oldham made action sports history on Friday. The 21-year-old Parry Sound, Ont., native landed the first-ever triple cork in a women's ski or snowboard event, winning a gold medal in the ski big air final at the X Games in Aspen, Colo. Oldham earned a perfect score of 50 points with the leftside triple cork 1440 on her third of five runs. The Canadian added a rightside double cork 1260 later to end up with a winning overall score of 91 in the eight-athlete final. It was enough to edge Franc

  • McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 — and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. “I drove the ball better today, which put me in better positions to attack and make birdies,” said t

  • Auston Matthews' growth measured in defensive leadership

    Auston Matthews's offensive production has dropped off significantly from his Hart Trophy-winning levels last season but Toronto's No. 34 has shown leadership on defence, fearlessly forcing turnovers and being more aggressive on both sides of the puck as the Maple Leafs seek to end a run of playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and