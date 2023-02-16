Horizon Call of the Mountain, review: PSVR2 game XXXXXXX

If those reports of disappointing pre-sales are to be believed then Sony are going to need a miracle to persuade mainstream gamers to stump up the eye-watering asking price of a PSVR2 headset. Whether any single game can pull that off in its own is debatable, but this self-contained, fully-fledged single-player adventure set in the Horizon Zero Dawn/Forbidden West universe is frequently extraordinary – to the point where even VR veterans will sometimes catch themselves standing mouth agape in slack-jawed wonder.

Call of the Mountain casts you as Ryas, a new character in the franchise’s familiar world, attempting to atone for previous misdemeanours by undertaking a perilous rescue mission which, inevitably, uncovers an apocalyptic threat to be thwarted. The plot, such as it is, is fairly incidental to Call of the Mountain’s real purpose: showcasing the power and potential of PSVR2. And boy does it deliver on that.

Experienced developers Firesprite ease you in with an on-rails boat journey through a machine-infested jungle setting that quite literally has to be seen to be believed. The standard of visual fidelity and sensory stimulation will be beyond what even many VR enthusiasts will have experienced in their homes; so much so that the sequence is later remixed and presented as a standalone ‘Machine Safari’ experience – partly because it’s such a joy, but mainly, you suspect, so PSVR2 owners can use it to show off their new toy.

The game proper reinvents Horizon as a self-contained first-person adventure, albeit with the main series’ open world structure replaced with more linear progression. Ryas is recruited for his mission on account of his climbing skills, and traversal makes up the meat of the game, with Call of the Mountain making full use of PSVR2’s roomscale capabilities and vastly improved tracking technology to create an unexpectedly physical experience.

There are comfort settings to match every setting and personal preference, of course, but should you have the real world space then you’ll be clambering in and out, and above and around, all manner of stupendously detailed virtual structures and environments.

Often in VR you get out what you put in to the experience, and the real thrill of exploring Call of the Mountain’s vertiginous heights comes from suspending your disbelief and throwing yourself into the fiction instead, inching hand-over-hand along climbing ropes suspended over yawning chasms while trying not to look down, or scrabbling for hand holds and pickaxe purchase points on seemingly sheer cliff faces.

Several levels feature extended ‘legendary climbs’ which more than live up to the epithet, the reveal of each stunning new vista mitigating any creeping concerns you might have about the repetitive elements of the journey there. In truth, it’s difficult to overstate just how breathtaking the game’s sense of visual spectacle and scale can be. Each new locale is seemingly more rich and detailed than the last, and I regularly felt compelled to stop looking for the next path forward and instead just take in the magical realism of my surroundings.

Conversely, combat is a simpler affair that comes in a couple of basic flavours. Smaller machines encountered in the wild are generally intended to be stealthily snuck past but can also be dispatched with brute force should you prefer (or, more likely, be rumbled). Set piece battles with the larger varieties occur in carefully controlled arena-esque environments with player movement restricted to strafing around its perimeter.

VR veterans might scoff about dumbing down but it’s a setup that works here given both Ryas’ reliance on ranged weapons and also the sheer sensory overload that comes from fighting a two-storey tall Thunderjaw in virtual reality. And while your arsenal comprises just two weapons – a bow and a blast sling – they both come with a selection of craftable elemental ammunition types to add variety and depth and, more pertinently, are tactile treats to use in the heat of battle.

Firesprite has worked hard to ensure that sense of presence permeates throughout Call of the Mountain. Your traversal tools and elemental arrows must be crafted by hand, with parts pieced together individually, and health is replenished by raising items of fruit to your mouth (accompanying chewing motion optional but surprisingly inevitable). There are also plenty of levers to pull and objects to manhandle in the service of solving simple environment puzzles.

More trivially, a surprising amount of musical instruments have been left lying around for you to pick up and play, and occasional areas allow you to paint rude things on cave walls. One (admittedly fiddly) mini game involves creating a free-standing stone cairn, although you’ll probably more appreciate those moments when the environment artists simply give you a couple of crates of crockery and a really big hammer to smash them with.

That’s not to imply Call of the Mountain is more of an ‘experience’; on the whole Firesprite have balanced their dual remits of creating both a tech demo and a standalone videogame well, although depending on your predilection for mountaineering, you might finish your 10-hour playthrough wishing there had been a little more combat and a little less climbing.

No, much like [Vive headset manufacturer] Valve’s seminal VR shooter Half-Life Alyx, Call of the Mountain is a rare but wondrous example of what’s possible when you throw blockbuster levels of time, expertise, and money at this nascent but magical medium.

Although just how many more we’ll get is sadly a moot point. For all their brilliance, the not-so-virtual Tremortusk in the room remains that due to that lack of consumer demand, it only makes business sense for hardware hawkers like Valve and Sony to supply them.

Developers Guerrilla Games, Firesprite Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment Formats PS5 PSVR2 (tested) Age rating PEGI 12 Released 22 Feb 2023 RRP £59.99