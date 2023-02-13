Horizon boasts 'significant' improvements in access to services

·5 min read
Ambulance offload delays have dropped 28 per cent in Moncton in recent months, and have also decreased in the other major centres, Horizon officials said Monday. (CBC - image credit)
Ambulance offload delays have dropped 28 per cent in Moncton in recent months, and have also decreased in the other major centres, Horizon officials said Monday. (CBC - image credit)

Horizon Health Network says it has made "significant progress" in the past six months to improve access to services, including a decrease in ambulance offload delays in Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, an increase in some surgeries, and a drop in the wait list for mental health services.

There are more than 70 process improvement projects underway at eight hospitals, 31 community sites, and 17 departments, trustee Suzanne Johnston told reporters Monday during Horizon's first-ever report to its communities.

"We think that's pretty exceptional," she said, noting Horizon has invested millions in the changes, including the launch of "patient flow centres" in the ERs of its three largest hospitals so patients can be seen, tested and treated more quickly.

Horizon is also developing a "comprehensive primary and community care strategy" — a renewed interdisciplinary team-based care model to improve access to primary care, said Johnston.

"You'll hear more of that in coming days," she said.

But it won't be a cookie-cutter approach, she stressed. It will be based on the demographics of each community and could include a wide range of professionals, such as lab technicians, dietitians and social workers, as well as virtual care. "So it's not a one-and-done project. It's systemic change that will take time."

Recruitment and retention 'greatest concern'

Despite these improvements, there is still work to do, acknowledged Margaret Melanson, interim president and CEO, citing the recruitment and retention of health-care workers as Horizon's "greatest concern."

"As you know, the viability of our entire health-care system is predicated on having our staff that are trained and available to to be with our patients and families," she said.

"And so the continued efforts toward recruitment as well as the efforts we're making to improve the culture of our organization to be retaining our staff, appreciating them, respecting them, listening to them, is obviously the biggest issue that we are dealing with at this time."

Submitted by Horizon Health Network
Submitted by Horizon Health Network

During an eight-slide presentation, Melanson said Horizon has hired 1,130 nursing staff and "hundreds" of other health-care workers in the past six months.

She could not immediately tell CBC how many nurses and other workers it lost during that period.

Horizon spokesperson Kris McDavid later clarified the total number of new hires is actually 1,283, but that's in the past 10 months, not six. Horizon has lost 686 employees during that time, for a net gain of 597, he said.

The breakdown includes:

  • Registered nurses: 381 departures vs. 473 hired (+92).

  • Licensed practical nurses: 156 departures vs. 328 hired (+172).

  • Patient care attendants: 149 departures vs. 482 hired (+333).

Melanson said nurses who leave have identified schedules that don't provide a work-life balance as one of the problems. Horizon hopes a new pilot that allows nurses to self-schedule will help. It has also added business managers to patient units to handle administrative tasks and free-up nurse managers and charge nurses to deal with patients and their families, she said.

4 'critical action priorities'

Six months ago, Horizon introduced four "critical action priorities."

  • Improving access to services, specifically surgery, emergency care and addictions and mental health services.

  • Retention and recruitment of physicians, nurses and staff.

  • Improving patient flow at health-care facilities.

  • Improving overall patient experience.

Since then, the length of time it takes to transfer patients from an ambulance to a hospital has been trending down in the major centres, said Melanson.

Moncton Hospital, for example, has seen offload delays decrease to 94 minutes, from a high of about 213 minutes, she said.

"There's obviously work able to be continued here, but definitely this shows a significant improvement and the team is congratulated for this work."

Offload delays at the Saint John Regional Hospital have dropped to about 31 minutes, from a high of roughly 58 minutes, while at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, they've decreased to about 36 minutes from roughly 64 minutes, and at the Upper River Health Valley Hospital in Waterville, they've decreased to 20 minutes from 30.

Melanson credits physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other care providers "working together collaboratively like never before" to quickly address the needs of these patients, quickly identify their care plan and have them introduced as quickly as possible.

Patient flow centres key

It's also directly related to the patient flow centres in the Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John emergency departments, she said.

Patient flow centres are not a physical location with the ERs, said Melanson. They're "better described really as an improved co-ordination of the workflow improvements that allows the overall emergency department team to make the most of their staffing and resources available onsite to ensure that patients with lower acuity, for example, have their medical needs able to be met quickly to receive triage, testing and care in the shortest turnaround time possible.

The average time saved for patients served through the Chalmers flow centre since it was launched in November is 3.6 hours and "only" two per cent of 1,802 patients left without being seen. By comparison, 11 per cent of Chalmers ER patients overall left without being seen in January, according to data provided by McDavid.

Horizon/Zoom
Horizon/Zoom

Horizon aims to further reduce ambulance offload times by working with support services to expedite diagnostic care, such providing after-hours access to CT scans, said Melanson.

In addition, a new director of patient flow is trying to identify ways to get admitted patients out of emergency beds and into hospital beds, she said.

Other highlights from the update include:

  • Social workers have been added to the four largest emergency departments to support patients who don't need to be admitted.

Horizon Health Network
Horizon Health Network

  • A program designed to reduce patient stays after surgery and improve patient outcomes has helped 700 hip and knee replacement patients in Saint John as well as 160 bowel surgery patients in Moncton and will expand to other areas "soon."

  • 70 per cent reduction in Horizon's wait list for mental health services through introduction of single-session/one-at-a-time therapy.

  • This program will soon be piloted for seniors in the Moncton area.

  • 83 per cent of people who received mental health support last year did so without visiting a hospital, thanks to the mobile crisis teams.

  • A pilot after-hours psychiatric clinic will soon be launched in Moncton, which could serve as a model for other sites.

Latest Stories

  • New Brunswick health authority boasts about improvements in hospital services

    FREDERICTON — The president of one of New Brunswick's two major health authorities says staff recruitment and retention is the biggest concern faced by the organization. Margaret Melanson of Horizon Health Network says staff schedules — which often leave little room for work-life balance — are one of the main reasons causing nurses to quit. Melanson boasted to reporters about the millions of dollars being spent on the network's 12 hospitals and more than 100 medical facilities, clinics and offic

  • Premiers agree to accept new federal health-care funding offer

    OTTAWA — Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the premiers have agreed to accept the health-care funding deal offered to them by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, although they say it is far less than they wanted. Stefanson is the current chair and spokeswoman of the premiers association known as the Council of the Federation. The premiers met virtually today, nearly a week after Trudeau offered the provinces and territories another $46 billion on top of the planned federal health transfers over

  • Memorial march to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people

    By Alexandra Mehl Vancouver, BC – Feb. 14 marks a day of remembering, grieving, healing, and honoring the Indigenous women, girls, and gender diverse peoples who are missing or murdered. The annual women’s memorial walk started decades ago at a time when there was little response or awareness towards MMIWG2S+, said Sarah Hunt, Kwagu’l of Kwakwaka’wakw, an assistant professor at the University of Victoria and Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Political Ecology. There was a “lack of systemic res

  • People Are Saying Busch Light's Super Bowl Ad With Sarah McLachlan Is a "Masterpiece"

    Sarah McLachlan's Super Bowl ad for Busch Light is being called a "masterpiece." Watch it here.

  • Doctor shortage? Meet 3 young people who want to practice family medicine in Ontario

    Some of the things that turn people off about family medicine are exactly the aspects of the specialty that excite Montana Hackett. "You get to see people from all backgrounds, from the moment they're born all the way through every part of their life, and you get to create those longitudinal relationships with them," said Hackett, a fourth-year med student at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University. "The thing about family medicine is that the clinical breadth that yo

  • Higgs says yes to Ottawa's health funding, says it's time to 'get on with it'

    Premier Blaine Higgs says there's no sense in fighting the federal government over health funding any longer and has declared himself ready to accept what Ottawa plans to send to New Brunswick. It means the province will receive about $1.2 billion a year over the next decade, instead of $1 billion — an increase of $200 million, Higgs told reporters. That increase falls short of what Higgs and other premiers were hoping for, but the provinces have little leverage to refuse what's on offer. The pr

  • Premier Moe says health deal less than expected but Saskatchewan won't turn it down

    REGINA — Premier Scott Moe says Ottawa's offer for health-care funding is much less than what provinces wanted but Saskatchewan will not be turning it down. Moe says any increase in health-care dollars is appreciated and would be applied in Saskatchewan. Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tabled a new health funding offer to the provinces and territories with a promise of adding $46 billion to expected federal health transfers over the next 10 years. Provinces have to agree to show how the

  • Halifax woman charged with impersonating a Child Welfare Services employee

    Police have charged a 39-year-old woman with impersonating a Child Welfare Services employee in Halifax last week. In a statement issued Monday, Halifax Regional Police said they received a call from a woman last Friday stating she was an employee with Child Welfare Services. She told police she needed help to remove a youth from a residence. Officers met the woman at the address she provided where she reiterated that she was there as part of her employment to remove the youth from the home. Off

  • Final witness testifies at William Sandeson murder trial

    The final witness has testified in the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson. The Crown called Jordan MacEwan as a rebuttal witness to counter some of the statements Sandeson made when he testified in his own defence. Sandeson is accused of killing Taylor Samson in August 2015. Sandeson has pleaded not guilty. But he has admitted to killing Samson, arguing it was self-defence. Sandeson had testified that he believed Samson was behind a violent home invasion that happened early on the mor

  • Two common wild plants ‘stop COVID-19 from infecting cells’

    Tests in lab dishes found that flowers of tall goldenrod and a part of eagle fern both blocked SARS-CoV-2 (the virus which causes COVID) from entering human cells.

  • This Vitamin Can Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes, Study Shows

    Taking vitamin D when you have prediabetes may lower your risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to new research. Experts explain why the vitamin helps.

  • White bread and nine other foods experts want to cancel from our diets

    Are you reading this over the breakfast table, a bacon sarnie in one hand, a cold glass of juice in the other? Or perhaps pursuing the site in the evening, and are waiting for the microwave to ping, and release your favourite ready meal? Either way, the following news is likely to leave a bad taste in your mouth.

  • Love Is Blind 's Iyanna McNeely Details 'Excruciating Pain' from Bartholin Cyst: 'I Can't Move'

    “Why does no one talk about these?” Iyanna McNeely said after revealing she was in the hospital to treat a Bartholin cyst

  • Pancreatic cancer rate rising fastest in younger women, with possible risk factors identified

    Pancreatic cancer rates are rising fastest in younger women, new research has shown, amid concern that unhealthy lifestyles may be to blame.

  • 'It's time for us to be bold': Why six religious leaders are fighting to expand abortion access

    Many faith leaders are fighting for abortion access and against a narrative they say conflates religion and anti-abortion views.

  • Neil Young to perform for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic

    Neil Young will perform in April at an autism charity concert, his first live show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger Tried Ozempic and Now Takes Mounjaro, Though She Doesn't Have Diabetes

    Stanger admitted to taking Ozempic and Mounjaro, although the drugs are indicated for type 2 diabetes

  • Prue Leith says she supports assisted dying because her brother died ‘in absolute agony’

    The TV personality is an active campaigner for the legalisation of assisted suicide

  • P.E.I. health-care system may not be able to support medical school, say doctors

    The Medical Society of P.E.I. is expressing concern about the health-care system's ability to support a medical school, and welcoming a study into what those needs will be. Plans for the medical school at UPEI were announced in 2021, with the first group of students scheduled to start classes in the fall of 2024. Dr. Krista Cassell, president of the Medical Society of P.E.I., said plans need to be made before then for how to integrate those students into the local health-care system for their tr

  • Factory fined after staff hurt in chocolate accident

    A factory which makes M&Ms and Mars bars has been fined more than $14,500 (£12,000) after an accident in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate. The US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Mars Wrigley in the June 2022 accident at the Pennsylvania M&M/Mars factory, saying the workers were not authorised to work in the tanks and were not trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment. Officials said the two workers, who were employed by an outside contracting firm, fell into the partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at the site in Elizabethtown.