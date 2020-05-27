Horgan does likes idea of NHL playoffs in Vancouver, but won't bend the rules

VICTORIA — British Columbia has entered its longest period in a state of emergency in its history.

Premier John Horgan says the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging the province's social and economic foundations but people in B.C. are perservering in what will likely be an extended emergency period.

B.C. first declared a public state of emergency on March 18 and today's extension will run until June 9, weeks longer than the emergency declaration during the devastating 2017 fire season.

In a wide-ranging news conference, the premier also says he is pleased Vancouver remains in the running as a potential hub city to complete the National Hockey League season, but stresses the province is not prepared to bend rules on the 14-day self-isolation required for players and team officials.

B.C. reported nine new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,550.

The province also reported one more person has died, bringing the death toll to 162 people, while 2,144 people who tested positive have recovered.

Horgan says the B.C. legislature will be recalled on June 22 in what he describes as a necessary exercise in democracy that will see politicians participating in debates and votes from inside and outside of the legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press