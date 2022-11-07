Hor Kew Corporation Limited's (SGX:BBP) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 11x, you may consider Hor Kew Corporation Limited (SGX:BBP) as a highly attractive investment with its 3.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

For instance, Hor Kew's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Hor Kew?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Hor Kew's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 25% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 3.3% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we can see why Hor Kew is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From Hor Kew's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Hor Kew maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Hor Kew is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Hor Kew. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

