Hopwood DePree: From Hollywood to restoring Downton Shabby

·7 min read
Hopwood DePree outside Hopwood Hall
Hopwood DePree is leading the restoration of Hopwood Hall, which he has dubbed Downton Shabby

When US movie producer Hopwood DePree discovered his family's derelict English ancestral home a decade ago, he left Hollywood and started a new life near Rochdale to save the crumbling mansion. He has now told the story in a book called Downton Shabby.

Hopwood Hall is perhaps the ultimate home renovation project.

Some of its 60 rooms have big chunks of floor and ceiling missing, and walls have developed strange stained patterns through a combination of time, damp and neglect.

DePree points out a 17th Century fireplace that once belonged to poet Lord Byron, who visited while writing his seminal work Childe Harold's Pilgrimage. The fireplace is across the other side of a room that has no floor at all, except a single plank for anyone adventurous enough to get a closer look.

But DePree is making progress, slowly. One wing that was at risk of imminent collapse has just been stabilised, and around 25 tonnes of slate have been put on the roof to make the historic building watertight for the first time in years.

"If people looked at it, they would say, oh my gosh, you have so long to go," says DePree of his long quest to restore the hall. "But I know where we started, and we are getting there."

Hopwood DePree in front of a crumbling wall in Hopwood Hall
The first part of the hall is being opened in "a rough state" this summer

DePree first visited the hall in Middleton in Greater Manchester nine years ago, after the deaths of his father and grandfather led him to research his family history. He discovered that stories his grandfather had told him about a family castle were not, as he had thought, simply fairytales.

But the last members of the English branch of the family had left Hopwood Hall the 1920s, and DePree was quickly informed that the building, parts of which date back to the 1420s, would not survive beyond five or 10 more years if someone didn't step in to save it.

Despite admitting he is "not what you might call handy" (in his book, he recounts being reduced to tears back in LA by some self-adhesive bathroom floor tiles), DePree realised no-one else was likely to step in. So in 2017 he uprooted his life and moved across the Atlantic.

His subsequent efforts in Middleton make endearing and enjoyable material for the book. It is partly a fish-out-of-water story of an American getting to grips with English life, and partly a plucky underdog narrative about a laid-back LA dude who takes on a seemingly monumental task.

Hopwood DePree in Hopwood Hall
Hopwood DePree: "I don't feel overwhelmed. There's times where I feel stressed, but I see light at the end of the tunnel."

In the book, he writes that he might have "slammed my laptop shut and never looked at it again" after his family research if he had known how monumental the task would turn out to be.

"Had I realised how daunting the task was ahead of me, it would have been incredibly intimidating," the 52-year-old says. "But I can't imagine not having lived this part of my life.

"I've made lifelong friends of people and it's expanded my mind. It's been so much fun and it's been an incredible adventure.

"We still have a long way to go. But I don't have any regrets. I believe with all my being that we will get there."

Goat hair mortar

In his former life, DePree wrote, directed and appeared in the well-received independent rom-com The Last Big Attraction, and produced the 2010 drama Virginia starring Jennifer Connelly and Ed Harris.

Some of his LA friends "thought I was crazy" to move, he admits. And he does miss friends and family. And the California weather.

But Hopwood Hall and the surrounding community have provided a more down-to-earth existence than Hollywood, he says. "It was rooted in some sort of reality that maybe didn't exist in Los Angeles in the entertainment business."

Indeed, he was welcomed by local residents who did not want to see a piece of their history reduced to rubble.

Geoff Wellens, a retired undertaker and local historian who has acted as the custodian of the hall, says: "I couldn't tell you how delighted I was to see Hopwood coming over, who obviously had an interest, who might be the salvation of the hall - and I think we're heading that way."

Bob Wall showing a new stained glass window for Hopwood Hall
Bob Wall showing a new stained glass window for Hopwood Hall

Boyd Taylor, who now volunteers in the house and garden, adds: "I'm sure he didn't appreciate when he first came how bad it was, but he's stuck at it. And he's given up such a lot back in the States to come here and do it."

Their admiration doesn't stop them taking the mickey out of DePree's DIY skills. "He doesn't know a spade from a hammer," Mr Taylor laughs. "But that doesn't matter."

English humour is one more thing DePree has had to get to grips with. He points out, though, that his practical skills have improved "a little bit".

"Coming from Los Angeles, I had no concept that you would need to make goat hair mortar and reuse old nails from the 1500s and all of those things that I have a deep appreciation for now."

Hopwood Hall through the ages

  • The Hopwood family is thought to have lived on the site since the 1100s

  • The oldest parts of the current hall date from the 1420s

  • Lord Byron and Guy Fawkes were among the famous visitors

  • Both Hopwood heirs were killed in World War One and the last family members moved out in the 1920s

  • The Lancashire Cotton Company moved in to avoid bombing in Manchester in World War Two

  • An order of monks used it as a teacher training college from the 1940s to the 90s

DePree is helped by five staff and around 10 volunteers including Mr Taylor and his wife Pam, whose mother worked at Hopwood Hall during World War Two.

"She absolutely loved it," Mrs Taylor says. "She was just so upset that it had gone into such a state of dereliction.

"I told her Hopwood DePree was mentioned in the local newspapers, and she said, 'I hope this is it, I hope this is the time it will get renovated properly'. She was already in a care home then. So we immediately wanted to volunteer."

The skills required to run a major restoration have turned out to be not dissimilar to those needed to produce a movie, DePree says.

An old wooden carving in Hopwood Hall
Some of the older rooms contain intricate historic carvings

"You're putting together the financing, you're putting together the scheduling, you're putting together all these different pieces that take years, just like a film, to bring the project to fruition," he explains. "So in that way, I feel creative with it."

A part of the hall - one with floors and ceilings - is being opened to the public for the first time next weekend to coincide with the book's publication.

His long-term vision is to turn it into a retreat for artists as well as a venue for weddings and conferences. Robert Redford's Sundance Institute in Utah is one of the models he has looked at.

Creative inspiration

"I love the fact that Lord Byron was here and wrote his poem, and found some kind of creative inspiration here at the hall and in the woods," DePree says. "I felt the same way coming here. I was totally moved and inspired, and I think other people coming from elsewhere would feel the same thing."

Some of his initially-sceptical Hollywood friends have now offered to come and get involved, he says, "whether it's an actor coming in to talk to other actors who are aspiring, or a screenwriter coming in, or a tech luminary coming in and doing a retreat".

He adds: "A lot of them have expressed interest in being part of that and said, 'Sure, I'll come out for a week and do that'.

"So in that way, it's exciting to think about bridging that gap between LA and Middleton."

Downton Shabby by Hopwood DePree is out now. Tours of Hopwood Hall are taking place on 18 June, with more dates to be announced over the summer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Once upon a time, musicians hated making videos for MTV. Now, artists' ire is aimed at TikTok

    Fed up with their label demanding "fake" viral videos on TikTok, Halsey took a stand and won. Will other artists follow or is this a futile fight?

  • Antisemitic graffiti found near York University raises concerns

    Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was found near York University. As Kayla McLean reports, the incident is being investigated in consultation with the hate crimes unit.

  • Kim Kardashian 'Is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, According to Sister Khloé Kardashian

    Kim told The Kardashians producers it's not "their business" if she's in love with Pete Davidson

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • RBC Canadian Open: 5 Things To Know

    TORONTO — The RBC Canadian Open tees off at St. George's Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning. It's the first time the men's national golf championship has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five thing to know about the tournament: REPPING THE MAPLE LEAF — There are 20 Canadians in the field, more than any other PGA Tour event, increasing the likelihood of a Canadian winning the national championship for the first time since Pat Fletcher did it in 1954. Canadian gol

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.